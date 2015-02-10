Hawks bounce back to end Minnesota’s run

MINNEAPOLIS -- With a full complement of players finally healthy, the Minnesota Timberwolves entered Monday’s game riding a season-high three-game winning streak.

The best team in the Eastern Conference put a stop to that.

Atlanta Hawks center Al Horford scored a season-high 28 points, and forward DeMarre Carroll chipped in a career-high 26 points as Atlanta topped Minnesota 117-105 at Target Center.

Prior to Monday’s game, Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer talked about his team’s unselfishness, a big reason for Atlanta’s success in the first half of the season. That was evident in the victory over Minnesota, as Carroll, who averaged 11.6 points this season heading into Monday night, was one of Atlanta’s most dominant players and topped the 20-point mark for just the third time this season.

“He’s just growing and doing more things and scoring more ways,” Budenholzer said. “I think he’s becoming a playmaker.”

Atlanta forward Paul Millsap added 19 points. One night earlier against the Memphis Grizzlies, Millsap was held to a season-low four points on 2-of-10 shooting. He finished Monday’s game 8 for 13 from the field and added nine rebounds and seven assists.

In Sunday’s loss to the Grizzlies, Horford and Millsap combined for just 10 points on 4-of-21 shooting. The veteran duo made sure that didn’t happen again one night later as they scored a total of 47 points while connecting on 62 percent of their shot attempts.

“It’s rare, but I guess you’re going to have those nights sometimes every now and then,” Horford said of Sunday’s game. “The shots that I took tonight were no different than last night. Tonight, they just happened to fall.”

Horford took over in the fourth quarter Monday for Atlanta (43-10). The seventh-year forward out of Florida scored 15 of his 28 points in the final quarter as the Hawks pulled away for a 12-point victory that wasn’t quite as close as the final score indicated.

Rebounding was an issue for Atlanta in the first half. Minnesota out-rebounded the Hawks by a 28-18 margin through two quarters. That included 14 offensive rebounds for the Timberwolves, which equaled the number of defensive boards the Hawks had at halftime.

Budenholzer’s team made a concerted effort to crash the boards better and eliminate the tip-back rebounds Minnesota’s guards were getting on offense. Though the Timberwolves still edged the Hawks 22-18 in rebounds after halftime, Atlanta’s energy in getting to the glass was much better.

“We couldn’t get a board,” Budenholzer said of the first half. “Offensively, I thought we were in a pretty good place all night. It was just if we could get some stops and get some boards, we might be able to get some separation.”

Timberwolves guard Shabazz Muhammad scored 18 points in his return to the court after missing 16 games with an oblique injury. He was effective off the bench in the first half, scoring 10 points and grabbing five rebounds in 10 minutes.

“I thought I was going to be rusty,” Muhammad said. “I thought my conditioning was a little bit down, too, but I felt a little faster out there, too.”

Minnesota guard Kevin Martin added 21 points. Both teams had five players score in double figures.

The Wolves (11-41) led by as many as seven points in the second quarter, but Atlanta went on a 20-5 run that extended into the third quarter to take a 64-53 lead early in the second half. Hawks guard Kyle Korver hit three of his four 3-pointers during that stretch, including a three in the corner to cap the run.

While the Hawks shot well all night -- 51.2 percent -- the Timberwolves cooled off in the third quarter. Minnesota shot just 33.3 percent from the floor in the third as Atlanta stretched its four-point halftime lead into an 86-72 edge by the end of the third quarter.

The Wolves hit 45.2 percent of their field-goal attempts overall.

Both teams were playing their second game in as many nights. Minnesota beat the Pistons 112-101 in Detroit on Sunday, while Atlanta came to Minneapolis after losing at Memphis, 94-88.

NOTES: Timberwolves C Gorgui Dieng grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds in 24 minutes. ... Despite having the second-fewest wins in the NBA, Minnesota entered the game tied for the longest winning streak in the league. ... Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, who will coach the Eastern Conference in the All-Star Game on Sunday, is in favor of a week-long All-Star break. “It’s such a physical game,” he said. “A lot is demanded of them. As coaches, we demand a lot out of them. So I think it’s good for the players to get a little bit longer break and hopefully come back in a better place, ready to finish strong and play at a high level.”