Bench boosts Timberwolves past Hawks

MINNEAPOLIS -- With starting point guard Ricky Rubio sidelined due to an injury, Timberwolves backup Zach LaVine needed to step up his game -- on both sides of the court.

LaVine scored 18 points and eventually clamped down defensively, helping Minnesota’s reserves provide a spark in the Timberwolves’ 99-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Forward Andrew Wiggins added 15 points despite shooting just 5-for-17 from the floor, and forward Damjan Rudez had a season-high 13 points as part of a Timberwolves bench that scored 58 points and outlasted the Hawks in the game’s final minutes.

It was the second home win in a row for Minnesota, which previously was 0-6 at Target Center. LaVine’s 27 minutes off the bench were a big reason for Wednesday’s victory after Rubio exited with a sore left ankle.

“I thought Zach did a lot of good things, but more so defensively,” Timberwolves interim head coach Sam Mitchell said. “He made some big shots for us, obviously.”

Guard Jeff Teague paced Atlanta in the first half to help the Hawks cut Minnesota’s early lead to two at halftime. Teague had 13 points at the half to lead all scorers, including 10 points in the second quarter alone. He had a stretch in which he scored 10 consecutive Hawks points to tie the game at 38-38.

Teague finished with 22 points, and forward Paul Millsap also scored 22, but the Hawks shot just 37.8 percent from the floor as a team.

“Some nights in the NBA you just can’t make a shot, and that happened to us tonight,” said Hawks guard Kyle Korver, who scored 11 points and had nine rebounds.

LaVine who was tasked with guarding Teague for most of the game. After Teague dropped 19 points through three quarters, LaVine slowed Teague in the final frame.

“He was killing me in the first half,” LaVine said. “I took a little bit upon myself in the second half. I had to go back at him. I just tried to be solid defensively. I think we did that.”

Teague had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but his 3-point attempt fell short and Minnesota collected the rebound. Guard Kevin Martin’s ensuing free throw sealed the win for the Timberwolves.

Mitchell stuck with several of his bench players with the game on the line, including Gorgui Dieng. The center recorded a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds and also had three of Minnesota’s four blocked shots.

The seldom-used Rudez provided a big lift off the bench in the fourth quarter. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Minnesota up 84-80 with 6:32 remaining. Rudez, who played just 24 minutes all season before Wednesday, logged 17 minutes in the victory.

“I take great pride in being a professional and staying always in shape and being ready,” Rudez said. “I know it’s a part of my job description to always be ready and hopefully get in the game and change the rhythm, bring some positive energy off the bench.”

The same two teams played Nov. 9 with Minnesota taking a 34-point lead before nearly letting it slip away. The Timberwolves went on to win 117-107.

Wednesday’s game was never that one-sided. Neither team led by more than 10 points before Minnesota held a double-digit edge early in the second quarter after a LaVine 3-pointer.

Wiggins saved his biggest shot of the night for late in the fourth quarter on a layup that drew a foul and elicited a howl from the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year. He missed the free throw but gave Minnesota a four-point lead with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter after Atlanta previously tied the game at 94.

All five of Atlanta’s starters scored in double figures, but the Hawks’ bench totaled just 18 points.

“We didn’t make enough plays down the stretch,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “They made a lot of plays. Give them credit.”

NOTES: Timberwolves F Nemanja Bjelica was inactive for Wednesday’s game because of a left knee contusion. It was the third consecutive game he missed. Bjelica, in his first season with Minnesota, is averaging 7.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this year. ... Atlanta G Kent Bazemore (right ankle sprain) and F/C Tiago Splitter (right hip) were both ruled out for Wednesday’s game. Coach Mike Budenholzer wasn’t sure if either would return to action on Atlanta’s current road trip. ... Hawks G Kyle Korver made three 3-pointers Wednesday, leaving him two shy of tying Peja Stojakovic for 10th in NBA/ABA history with 1,760. Korver was 3-for-5 from long distance in Wednesday’s loss.