Preview: Hawks at Warriors

The last time the Golden State Warriors played the Atlanta Hawks, Stephen Curry “only” hit five 3-pointers and scored 36 points. Curry will be going for his fourth straight 40-point outing and third consecutive game with 10 or more 3-pointers when the Warriors return home to host the Hawks on Tuesday.

Golden State capped off a seven-game road trip with a stunning 121-118 overtime victory at Oklahoma City on Saturday that featured a record-tying 12 3-pointers from Curry, including a 32-foot heave that served as the game-winner with 0.8 seconds left in overtime. “I looked up when I got the ball, there’s about five or six seconds left, and the way they were shuffling around in transition, I was able to kind of just go at my own pace and rise up,” Curry told reporters. “And I got my feet set and watched it go in.” Atlanta battled back from a 23-point deficit to take a fourth-quarter lead against the Warriors on Feb. 22 before fading late in a 102-92 setback. The Hawks tightened things up on the defensive end and earned a pair of key wins over teams battling for playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (33-27): Atlanta held the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets to an average of 82 to salvage the final two games of the homestand after dropping the first three. The Hawks are reportedly on the verge of adding more length to the defense in the form of veteran forward Kris Humphries, who reached a buyout agreement with the Phoenix Suns. Humphries gives the team the big body they lost when center Tiago Splitter (hip) went down for the season and adds another player to stretch the floor with his career-high 33.8 3-point percentage.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (53-5): Golden State trailed most of the night on Saturday before Curry put on a show to close out the team’s last lengthy road trip of the season. The Warriors, who are 24-0 at home this season and have won 42 straight in their own building going back to last season, will play 17 of their final 24 at home. “Our crowd is great, we’ve got a great atmosphere, and we’re comfortable,” Golden State center Andrew Bogut told the San Francisco Chronicle. “There are some games that we definitely should not have won, but we found ways to grind it out and steal some wins. Hopefully, we can keep it rolling.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hawks SG Kyle Korver is averaging 3.7 points in the last three games and is 1-of-10 from 3-point range in that span.

2. Curry broke his own record for 3-pointers in a season on Saturday and is up to 288.

3. Golden State has taken seven of the last eight in the series.

PREDICTION: Warriors 116, Hawks 103