Warriors rout Hawks in battle of NBA’s best

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Even as conference leaders, the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks are a long ways away from potentially meeting in the NBA Finals.

That said, the Warriors took a step Monday night toward assuring that if the league’s two most dominant teams in the regular season do hook up again, it will be on their terms.

The Warriors moved 1 1/2 games up in the battle for the best record in the NBA and home-court advantage in the Finals should both get there, blitzing the Hawks 114-95 in a rematch of an Atlanta win last month.

Guard Leandro Barbosa and forward Draymond Green hit 3-pointers in a 14-3 flurry to close the third quarter as the Warriors ran away from the team that beat them 124-116 on Feb. 6 in Atlanta.

“This is a game we had circled on our calendar after what happened last time,” admitted Warriors forward Harrison Barnes, the game’s leading scorer with a season-high 25 points.

In the first matchup in NBA history of teams with winning percentages of .790 or higher this late in a season, the Warriors (54-13) took advantage of an Atlanta squad that was playing for the fifth time on a six-game trip.

Golden State held a double-digit lead for most of the middle two quarters, then used the 14-3 burst to break things open. Point guard Stephen Curry contributed three free throws to the run.

Related Coverage Preview: Hawks at Warriors

“It was just fun,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s a great win against a great team. We’ve had a lot of those this year.”

Barnes hit 11 of his 13 shots, and Golden State reserve swingman Andre Iguodala added a season-best 21 points. Green had 18 to complement seven rebounds as the Warriors, playing without shooting guard Klay Thompson (sprained right ankle), won their 10th straight at home and improved to 3-0 on their current six-game homestand.

“We all had a sense of picking up the slack with a guy like (Thompson) being out,” Iguodala said. “This is a solid win for us. We needed a game like this to get us back in a good groove.”

Led by Barnes, the Warriors shot 52.4 percent from the field, improving their record to 25-1 when they make at least half their shots.

Green finished 5-for-7 from 3-point range as Golden State outscored Atlanta 42-24 from beyond the arc on the way to its 16th win this season by 19 or more points. Five Warriors connected on at least a pair of 3-pointers.

Curry recorded 16 points and 12 assists, and center Andrew Bogut snatched a game-high 14 rebounds on a scoreless night.

The Warriors led by as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter.

“For us to make 14 threes without Klay and on a night when Steph goes just 2-for-6 says something about our team,” Kerr said.

The loss was just Atlanta’s fourth by more than 15 points.

Forwards DeMarre Carroll and Paul Millsap had 16 points apiece for the Hawks (53-15), who played without shooting guard Kyle Korver (broken nose) and key reserve big man Mike Scott (broken toe).

Carroll (12) and Millsap (nine) also combined for 21 rebounds.

“Give them credit,” Millsap said. “They played well, and we just didn‘t.”

Point guard Jeff Teague added 12 points for Atlanta, which failed in its attempt to become the first team to clinch a division title.

The Hawks, who had won three in a row, shot just 35.6 percent.

“I thought (the Warriors’) effort and their individual pride in everything they did defensively was better,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer. “You give them a lot of credit, and we’ll have to learn from it and be better going forward.”

NOTES: The Hawks could have clinched the Southeast Division title had Washington lost at Utah, but the Wizards won that game 88-84. ... The Warriors improved to 41 games over .500 for the first time in franchise history. ... The Warriors (.393) and Hawks (.383) began the day ranked 1-2 in the league in 3-point shooting percentage. The Warriors (14-for-30, 46.7 percent) improved on their mark; the Hawks (8-for-22, 36.4 percent) did not. ... Warriors SG Klay Thompson (sprained right ankle) is expected to miss at least a week. He played 64 of the Warriors’ first 66 games.