Preview: Hawks at Wizards

The Washington Wizards are trying to get things going in the right direction as they prepare for their first trip to the playoffs in six years, and a win against the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Saturday certainly would help. The Wizards gained a bit of momentum with an impressive win over Indiana on Friday and remain sixth in the Eastern Conference. The free-falling Hawks are simply trying to hold onto the No. 8 spot in the East after five straight losses.

Washington looked the part of a team that could do some damage in the playoffs in its 91-78 win over the Pacers, but harnessing that effort consistently has been a challenge. “If we’re going to continue playing like that, we’re going to be a good team,” Wizards center Marcin Gortat told reporters. “Again, this is the story of the season. Don’t get excited. Let’s just win another game.” The Hawks are in the midst of their third losing streak of five or more games since the start of the new year, but they remain two games ahead of New York for the final playoff spot.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), CSN Washington

ABOUT THE HAWKS (31-40): After a horrendous February, Atlanta seemed to have turned things around during a five-game winning streak earlier this month, but the slump has set in again. The Hawks used their 21st different starting lineup in Thursday’s 100-85 home loss to Portland with sharpshooter Kyle Korver (back) out of the lineup. Korver is questionable against the Wizards along with center Pero Antic (ankle).

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (37-35): Washington was beginning to look like a team that would wilt under the postseason pressure with four losses in five games, but Friday’s win hit the reset button. Gortat drew rave reviews from Indiana’s Paul George for his defensive work against the Pacers, but he also is 16-for-26 from the field over the past two games. If he can keep producing like that in the post, the Wizards will have a dangerous complement to their talented, young backcourt.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta PF Paul Millsap (20 points, 10.7 rebounds in the season series) and Washington PG John Wall (20 points, 11.7 assists) both have recorded double-doubles in all three meetings this season.

2. The Hawks have scored 100 or more points 42 times this season, matching last season’s total for their most since doing so 48 times in 2009-10.

3. The Wizards are 14-0 at home when shooting for a higher percentage than the opposition.

PREDICTION: Wizards 102, Hawks 96