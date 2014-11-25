Preview: Hawks at Wizards

An early matchup of Eastern Conference playoff contenders is on tap Tuesday when the Washington Wizards host the Atlanta Hawks. The Wizards have the second best record in the East and are coming off a 111-100 victory at Milwaukee on Saturday — their fifth win in six games. The Hawks have won five of their last seven after snapping a two-game skid with a 99-89 win over visiting Detroit on Friday.

While the Wizards have still had momentary relapses to their old ways — they fell behind by 15 points early against the Bucks — this team is capable of making up for stretches of poor play. “In years past, we may not have been able to recover,” Washington coach Randy Wittman told reporters. “In the past, we would have folded and lost by 30, but we dug deep and played hard. Once we got the lead, we never looked back.” The Wizards have won two straight meetings overall and three in a row at home, where they are 5-1 this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (6-5): Atlanta is back to full strength with small forward DeMarre Carroll back in the lineup, and all five starters are averaging double-digit scoring. Big man Paul Millsap (17.7 points, 8.4 rebounds) leads the way, and he and Al Horford (13.8 points, 6.4 rebounds) could prove a handful for Washington’s depleted frontcourt. Point guard Jeff Teague (16.9 points, 6.9 assists) is the catalyst at the offensive end and is averaging 25.5 points over the past two contests.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (9-3): Washington could be a bit shorthanded in the frontcourt with big man Nene (plantar fasciitis) and reserve swingman Otto Porter (hamstring) listed as questionable. Those potential absences would cut into the Wizards’ depth, which has been on display in the form of 44.5 bench points per game over the past seven contests. Guard Bradley Beal has been a major contributor to the bench production, averaging 16.7 points and 4.7 assists in a reserve role in three games since returning from a facial fracture that kept him out for the first nine contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta SG Kyle Korver (1,542) needs one 3-pointer to pass Tim Hardaway for 18th on the NBA’s all-time list and is four behind Eddie Jones for 17th.

2. The Wizards are 8-0 when they commit fewer turnovers than their opponent.

3. Teague has made a career-best 25 consecutive free throws while Korver has made 20 straight.

PREDICTION: Wizards 101, Hawks 99