Preview: Hawks at Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks already have the top seed in the Eastern Conference locked up but wouldn’t mind sending a message to another potential contender. The Hawks travel to Washington on Sunday to face the Wizards, who are fighting for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Wizards are likely headed for a first-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls, and they’re two games behind the Bulls for the fourth seed and home-court advantage. Regardless of who has the extra home game, the Wizards will need more from their reserves in the postseason, which has been one of coach Randy Wittman’s focuses down the stretch. “We play for real either (Saturday or Sunday),” Wittman told reporters. “I‘m looking for who I can trust to play in the playoffs.” Atlanta is trying to complete a sweep of the four-game season series and has won 22 of the last 27 meetings.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, NBATV, SportSouth (Atlanta), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (60-19): Atlanta seems determined to finish strong and has won four straight by an average of 21.5 points. The Hawks have averaged 111.3 points over that span while shooting 50 percent or better in three of them. The Hawks have showcased their depth all season, most recently with Mike Muscala stepping in for injured All-Star Paul Millsap (shoulder) and averaging 14 points while starting the past three games.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (45-34): Washington had a four-game winning streak snapped with an ugly 117-80 loss at Brooklyn on Friday with point guard John Wall (17.5 points, 10 assists) resting. Wall should be back in the lineup against the Hawks, but big man Nene (11 points, 5.1 rebounds) likely will not because of an ankle injury. To avoid the season sweep against the Hawks, the Wizards need to take better care of the ball — they committed 20 turnovers in two of the previous three meetings.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hawks C Al Horford is averaging 17.8 points on 65.6 percent shooting over the past five games.

2. Wizards SG Bradley Beal has averaged 19.1 points over his past seven games and has scored 20 or more in four of his five games in April.

3. Atlanta PG Jeff Teague needs one point/assist double-double to tie Lenny Wilkens (43) for third on the all-time franchise list.

PREDICTION: Hawks 99, Wizards 94