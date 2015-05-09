Preview: Hawks at Wizards

John Wall will likely be on the sidelines for a second consecutive contest when the Washington Wizards host the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday. The star point guard has been diagnosed with five non-displaced fractures in his left hand and wrist and Washington has yet to announce his status for the rest of the series.

Wall’s injury is a big blow to the Wizards, who solidly defeated the Hawks in Game 1 before Atlanta recovered to win the second game with Wall sitting out. “By no means do we feel like this series is over or our goals change,” veteran forward Paul Pierce told reporters. “We will continue to go out there and reach for our goals.” The Hawks played much better in Game 2 after a lackluster opening performance and look to take control of the series. “We’ve been doing it all year,” center Al Horford told reporters. “I know it’s the playoffs and the intensity goes up. There are a lot of things that go into it, but it’s gotten us this far, so we have to stay confident.”

ABOUT THE HAWKS: Atlanta would like to see shooting guard Kyle Korver (9-of-26 in the series) regain his stroke and point guard Jeff Teague (7-of-26) is also struggling. One player thriving is small forward DeMarre Carroll, who is averaging 23 points in the series and has compiled six consecutive 20-point efforts, the longest by a Hawks’ player since Dominique Wilkins rattled off 12 straight in 1988. Power forward Paul Millsap has posted back-to-back double-doubles and has four in the postseason.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS: Journeyman Ramon Sessions started in place of Wall and had a solid effort with 21 points in Game 2. He will continue to play a big role in the series moving forward with Wall’s status in doubt while Pierce is troubled by the timing of the injury. “It is definitely difficult for the team but I am sure it is even more devastating for John,” Pierce told reporters. “I’m more hurt for him than anything because I know how badly he wants to be out there.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wizards SG Bradley Beal is averaging 24 points in the series while playing through an ankle injury.

2. Horford had just four rebounds in Game 2 after collecting 17 in the series opener.

3. Washington PF Nene has missed all nine of his field-goal attempts and is averaging one point and 3.5 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Hawks 92, Wizards 87