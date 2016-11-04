Preview: Hawks at Wizards

Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks is not jumping to conclusions after three contests, but it is clear his team must play better entering Friday’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks. Washington is 0-3 on the season, allowing 113 points per game, and committed 20 turnovers in Wednesday’s 113-103 home loss to Toronto.

“We’re not going to be judging each other after three games,” Brooks told reporters after Wednesday’s defeat. “There’s no question this is not the start that we all wanted to have, but this is the start that we have.” Atlanta comes in off its first defeat of the season as a three-game winning streak crumbed in the fourth quarter of a 123-116 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. One of the best defensive teams in the NBA through the first week of the season, the Hawks allowed 72 second-half points. “You can’t ever feel good if you give up that kind of offense in two consecutive quarters,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters after the game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (3-1): Atlanta struggled to slow down Los Angeles’ guards Wednesday as its starting backcourt of Dennis Schroder and Kyle Korver combined for just 14 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench with 26 points, hitting 5-of-7 from 3-point range, and Dwight Howard played his best game of the early season while posting a team-high 31 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Howard is averaging 15.5 points per game and was tied for fifth in the NBA in rebounding (12.0) through Wednesday.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (0-3): John Wall scored 33 points with 11 assists Wednesday and is off to a great start, ranking second in the NBA in assists (11.3) and fifth in steals (2.7) entering Thursday while averaging 22.3 points. Offense has not been an issue, as the Wizards stand near the top of the league in field-goal percentage (47.6 percent) and shot 58.3 percent from the floor Wednesday. Otto Porter Jr. is shooting 62.9 percent from the field after going 11-of-13 Wednesday, finishing with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hawks defeated the visiting Wizards 114-99 on Oct. 27 in the season opener for both teams.

2. Washington is last in the NBA in opponents’ field-goal percentage (49.8 percent).

3. Atlanta leads the league in steals per game (11.3) and ranks second in assists (28.3) entering Thursday.

PREDICTION: Hawks 108, Wizards 97