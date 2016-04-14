Wizards 109, Hawks 98

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards, despite a rumor-filled day and playing without four starters, defeated the full-strength Atlanta Hawks 109-98 Wednesday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

Al Horford had 19 points for the Hawks (48-34), who needed at least a win for a chance at finishing third in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta enters the postseason with home court advantage in the opening round as the fourth seed and will face the fifth-seeded Boston Celtics. Boston defeated the Miami Heat, which finished as the No. 3 seed.

Even without John Wall, Bradley Beal, Markieff Morris and Marcin Gortat, the Wizards (41-41) won their third straight game in what could be the final contest with coach Randy Wittman.

Washington did not qualify for the postseason.

“I think sometimes we thought we were a little better than what we were,” said upcoming restricted free agent Beal. “We have the pieces, we have the talent necessary to be a successful team, but we just couldn’t put it together.”

The Wizards surged in the third quarter for an 82-67 lead only for the Hawks to rally within one point following a 16-2 run.

Ramon Sessions led Washington with 22 points and his layup started a decisive 19-5 run for a 103-87 lead with 4:44 remaining.

Jeff Teague scored 16 points, and Paul Millsap had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks.

Atlanta shot 39.5 percent from the field and committed 23 turnovers.

Nene, one of 10 potential free agents for Washington, had 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Washington’s day took a surprising turn overnight as a report surfaced about Wall screaming at Wittman and his teammates during a recent practice.

“I don’t know where that came from,” Wittman said. “That’s out of left field and that’s all I can say. Didn’t happen.”

Wall, who had the best statistical season of his six-year career, and several players denied the incident occurred.

“I never sat there and cussed coach Witt out,” he told reporters before tipoff. “I never sat there and cussed my whole team out at one time.”

Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. exited in the second half with a right hamstring injury.

Otto Porter, Washington’s lone regular starter in the lineup, did not return after suffering a strained hamstring.

Numerous reports have the team firing Wittman, who took over as head coach midway through the 2011-12 season. Though he finished with a losing record overall, Washington went .500 or better in each of the last three seasons.

NOTES: The Hawks were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015 Eastern Conference Finals. ... Wizards G John Wall finished the season with career highs in scoring (19.9), assists (10.2), rebounds (4.9) and steals (1.9) and matched his personal best with a 35.1 percent clip on 3-point attempts. ... Hawks C Al Horford and Wizards G Ramon Sessions were the only players on their respective teams to play in all 82 regular-season games. ... Wizards C Nene, acquired during the 2011-12 season, started in what could be his final home game in Washington. Other notable free agents include F Jared Dudley, G Ramon Sessions and F Alan Anderson.