Wall, Wizards beat Hawks, avoid sweep

WASHINGTON -- John Wall messed with reporters in the morning and then the Washington Wizards guard messed with the Atlanta Hawks at night with plenty of miscues in between.

Wall had 24 points after missing the last two games and the Washington Wizards avoided a season sweep with a 108-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

Guard Bradley Beal scored 17 points as all five starters reached double figures for the Wizards (46-34). Washington led by 16 points after the first quarter, 66-45 at halftime and by as many as 25 in the second half against the short-handed Hawks (60-20). Center Marcin Gortat had 15 points.

The Eastern Conference regular-season champions and top seed in the upcoming playoffs rested its standard starters -- center Al Horford, forward DeMarre Carroll and guards Kyle Korver and Jeff Teague. Forward Paul Millsap missed his fourth straight game with a right shoulder strain.

Wall, who sat out Friday’s 117-80 loss at the Brooklyn Nets with a sore right ankle, also had nine assists and 10 turnovers over 35 minutes in his first game since April 4 at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Though a week of rest would seemingly be enough for the 24-year-old to recover, Wall said at Sunday’s morning shoot-around he was a “game-time decision.”

In reality, there was no debate about his status.

“Nah, I was just messing with you all,” the guard quipped following Washington’s fifth win in six games. “I knew I was going to play. I just wanted to see what y‘all were going to say. I got to play with the media. You all play with me sometimes.”

With rapper MC Hammer watching courtside, Atlanta couldn’t touch Washington early. Wall played with the Hawks in the first quarter, finishing with 13 points, six assists and two 3-pointers as the Wizards led 38-22.

There was little funny about Wall’s sloppy play in the second half, though the Wizards were never truly in danger. Beal’s reverse dunk gave Washington an 80-55 lead midway through the third quarter.

“I turned the ball over too much,” Wall said. “Too many careless (mistakes) that let them get back into the game, but other than that, me and Brad played pretty well.”

Forward Mike Scott scored 19 points and guard John Jenkins had 17 for the Hawks.

Atlanta trimmed the lead to 90-75 entering the fourth quarter. Scott’s 3-pointer made it 101-92 with 5:08 remaining, but they would get no closer. The Hawks outscored the Wizards 54-42 in the second half.

“They came out with a strong first quarter and weren’t able to recover from that,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “The second half, on both ends of the court, our guys did a lot of things that we can build on.”

Little was at stake in a meeting of Southeast Division foes. Atlanta previously clinched the top seed in the East for the first time since 1993-94.

“I think everyone has high expectations going into the playoffs,” Budenholzer said. “You hope that you have built up your habits and a way of playing on both ends of the court that can be replicated in the playoffs.”

Guards Dennis Schroder and Shelvin Mack each scored 14 points. Atlanta captured the season series 3-1.

Washington’s 46 wins are the most in franchise history since the 1978-79 season. The Washington Bullets lost in the 1979 NBA Finals to the Seattle Supersonics after finishing 54-28.

Forward Paul Pierce scored 14 points with four 3-pointers for the Wizards, who finished 9 of 21 from beyond the arc. Forward Nene had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wizards cannot finish below fifth in the East, yet remain long shots to catch the Chicago Bulls (48-32) for the fourth seed with only two games remaining for each team. Washington will face either the Bulls or Toronto Raptors in the opening round of the postseason. The top-4 seeds receive home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

“We’re trying to get better for the playoffs,” Pierce said. “Tonight was really all about us. ... We’re using these last few games to sharpen up some of things we need to do to be ready for the playoffs.”

NOTES: The Hawks won 106-102 on Nov. 25 in their previous visit to Washington this season. G John Wall led the Wizards in scoring in the three prior games against Atlanta. ... The Wizards outrebounded the Hawks 51-38. ... Atlanta forward Elton Brand made his fourth start of the season. ... Wizards G Garrett Temple missed his 16th straight game with a right hamstring strain. ... Atlanta hosts the New York Knicks Monday night before wrapping up its regular season at the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. ... The Wizards conclude their schedule Tuesday at the Indiana Pacers and Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.