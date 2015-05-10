Wizards win on Pierce’s shot at buzzer

WASHINGTON -- Anybody who watched forward Paul Pierce make one clutch play after another over his 17-year career knows better than to consider one of his game-winning shots lucky. Hawks guard Dennis Schroder just learned that lesson the hard way.

Pierce banked in the winning jumper at the buzzer as the short-handed Washington Wizards defeated the Atlanta Hawks 103-101 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series on Saturday night.

Guard Bradley Beal and forwards Nene and Otto Porter each scored 17 points as the Wizards took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series against the top seed in the East.

Washington played its second straight game without injured All-Star guard John Wall and won despite blowing a 21-point, second-half lead.

Pierce, defended by the shorter Schroder following a defensive switch, hit a step-back jumper just inside the 3-point arc as the buzzer sounded.

“I wish it didn’t come down to it,” said Pierce, who scored 13 points. “You usually like to save those shots for later rounds.”

Sparked by a small lineup primarily constituted with reserves -- “They went kind of radical there at the end,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said -- Atlanta stormed back with a 21-3 run, including 17 straight points, to make it 94-91 with 3:12 remaining.

Forward Mike Muscala’s 3-pointer tied the game with 14.1 seconds left after guard Will Bynum hit two free throws for Washington.

The final shot from Pierce, known throughout the league as “The Truth,” came next.

“We knew they were going to switch when they were small,” Porter said. “Give ‘The Truth’ the ball and see what happens.”

Schroder and guard Jeff Teague each scored 18 points for the Hawks, who trailed by double digits for most of the game.

The 6-foot-1 Schroder, who gave up six inches to Pierce, deemed the game-winner “lucky.” “That’s a tough shot. I don’t think he makes it every time.”

Told of the second-year guard’s comments, Pierce quipped, “I guess Schroder is going to say that ‘cause he’s a little young ... He hasn’t been able to see it over the last 17 years. Of course he’s going to say that.”

Even without Wall, who suffered five non-displaced fractures in his left wrist and hand in Game 1, Washington led comfortably throughout and was up 91-70 with 9:54 remaining. The Wizards made 10 3-pointers.

Atlanta, second during the season in 3-point shooting percentage, went 7 of 23.

“None of us in our locker room feel great about the way we competed for the first three quarters,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It was not inspirational.”

Forward DeMarre Carroll scored 14 points, snapping a streak of six games with at least 20. Atlanta forward Paul Millsap (flu-like symptoms) came off the bench and had eight points.

Center Marcin Gortat scored 14 points for the fifth-seeded Wizards, who shot 47.4 percent.

Washington entered halftime up 56-43 as Nene broke out of a slump with 13 points.

Nene struggled shooting during the first two games, going 0-for-9. He missed his first try in Game 3 but then sank six straight attempts in the first half.

Teague, who joined Wall in the All-Star Game this season, continued to play nothing like one in this series. He received a flagrant foul after hitting Beal during a breakaway chance amid a 9-0 run that gave Washington its largest first-half lead, 49-31. Teague finished 5 of 15 and is 12 of 41 (29.2 percent) in the series.

Others stepped up, giving Budenholzer hope for the coming games.

“I think to have a visual of what it takes is always a positive, but I think the feeling that was there the majority of the game is important, too,” he said. “I don’t know which is stronger or more important. They’re both real.”

Pierce briefly left in the first quarter with a mid-back stinger. He doesn’t plan on leaving center stage any time soon.

“Even with John out, we feel like we have enough in that room to win a game and this series,” he said. “It’s not going to deter us from our goals.”

NOTES: Wizards G John Wall’s status for the remainder of the series remains uncertain, coach Randy Wittman said before tipoff. He was injured during a fall Sunday in the first half. He played the remainder of the game, but significant swelling and pain eventually developed. Washington’s primary ballhandler said this week that he struggled dribbling with his left hand. He remains the NBA playoff leader with 12.5 assists per game. ... Hawks F Kyle Korver, the only starter to play during the final minutes, had six points. He missed his only two 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter. ... Hawks F Pero Antic replaced F Paul Millsap in the starting lineup. ... Washington hosts Game 4 Monday.