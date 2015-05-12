Hawks beat Wizards to even series

WASHINGTON -- Defensive aggression helped the Washington Wizards take a series lead without injured guard John Wall against the Atlanta Hawks. After a fruitful film session in between games, the Hawks evened the series by using the Wizards’ tactics against them.

Guard Jeff Teague scored 26 points as the Hawks broke out of an offensive funk for a 106-101 victory over the Wizards in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series on Monday night.

Bouncing back from a buzzer-beating loss Saturday in Game 3, Atlanta tied the best-of-seven series 2-2.

Forward Paul Millsap scored 19 points and center Al Horford had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta, the top seed in the East.

Playing their third straight game without Wall, the Wizards trailed by nine points with 3:40 remaining, and could not pull off another last-second miracle after getting as close as 104-101 in the closing seconds.

Forward Paul Pierce, who hit the game-winning jumper in Game 3, missed a wide-open 3-pointer with 6.9 seconds remaining. Millsap sank two free throws for the final points with less than one second remaining.

Atlanta diced up Washington’s perimeter defense for a 65-55 halftime lead. The Hawks withstood multiple rally attempts by the fifth-seeded Wizards, who got 34 points from guard Bradley Beal.

“That’s something different from this series, but nothing really different from us,” Millsap said. “That’s how we played all year. We attack, we stay aggressive. Get to the basket, kick out (pass) and then knock down 3-point shots. That’s how we played today.”

Atlanta’s unfulfilled rally in Game 3 was spurred on by drives to the rim, a reality confirmed during the team’s film session between games.

They used the quick tag-team pair of Teague and guard Dennis Schroder to carry out the plan of attacking the paint Monday. Schroder scored 14 points off the bench and matched Teague with eight assists.

“We watched film. We knew that had to carry over into this game,” Teague said. “They are really aggressive denying the ball, getting up into you. We’re really fast. We tried to take our speed to get to the rim and make some plays in the paint.”

Teague buried a 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining to put the Hawks up 104-97 after the Wizards scored five straight points to pull within three.

The Wizards made 12 of 26 from beyond the arc, but missed seven of nine in the second half.

Pierce scored 22 points and made five of six 3-pointers before his final miss from the right wing following a timeout.

”I thought it was going in,“ Beal said. ”The open one is always the hardest one to make.

“Just knowing we were right there even though we didn’t play a great game. We still have something to look forward to.”

Washington center Marcin Gortat struggled throughout inside, shooting 1 of 7 from the field for three points.

Atlanta was one of the most prolific 3-point-shooting teams during the regular season while the Wizards ranked 27th in attempts. Washington’s interior size typically led to points in the paint.

Instead, the Hawks primarily attacked the basket with drives and passes, especially during the first half. Atlanta shot 59.1 percent and doubled up Washington with 32 points in the paint in the first half.

“It was different today,” Millsap said of the approach for both teams. “Role reversal a little, but that’s how we want to play. We want to play inside-out.”

The Wizards’ early production came largely from the perimeter. Pierce made all four of his 3-point attempts as Washington finished the half 10 of 15. That doubled Atlanta’s output (5 of 9) from distance. Beal sank three 3-pointers and had 15 points with seven assists in the first half.

“Biggest thing just the first half, period,” Beal said. “We can’t give up 60-plus points. We play the (first) half like we did the (second) half we win the game.”

NOTES: Wizards G John Wall has yet to resume practicing, coach Randy Wittman said. Wall remains unable to dribble a basketball due to swelling in his fractured left hand and wrist. The amount of swelling is “headed in the right direction,” Wittman said. Wall last played in Game 1 against Atlanta on May 3. That is when he suffered five non-displaced fractures in his left wrist and hand. ... Hawks F Paul Millsap returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench for Game 3 due to flu-like symptoms. ... F Paul Pierce made multiple 3-pointers in each of Washington first eight playoff games this year. He continued that trend by making five 3-pointers on Monday. ... Atlanta’s bench outscored Washington’s 32-17. ...Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday night in Atlanta.