Wizards break through with first win

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards haven't solved all their concerns, but they can breathe easier after finally entering the win column.

Bradley Beal scored 28 points, John Wall had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Wizards downed the Atlanta Hawks 95-92 Friday night.

Markieff Morris scored 18 points for the Wizards, who never trailed in the second half but couldn't put away the Hawks until the final seconds. Washington (1-3) avoided its first 0-4 start since opening the 2012-13 season with 12 consecutive losses.

"Get a win under our belts, relieve a little pressure off ourselves and just relax, focus on the next game now," Beal said. "It's great to get a win, especially at home."

Dwight Howard had his fourth double-double in five games with 20 points and 12 rebounds for Atlanta (3-2). Dennis Schroder also scored 20 points, and Paul Millsap added 16.

Kyle Korver air-balled a potential tying 3-pointer, giving Washington possession with 3.6 seconds remaining. The Wizards ran out the clock on the subsequent inbounds pass.

Wall, who had six assists, needs five to break the all-time franchise record. That mark is safe for at least another game as Wizards coach Scott Brooks announced that Wall would not play Saturday at the Orlando Magic as part of the three-time All-Star's recovery process from two offseason knee surgeries.

The Hawks lost for the first time this season on Wednesday because their defense didn't show up in the second half of the Los Angeles Lakers' 123-116 win. Offensive woes also resulted in their second straight setback.

Atlanta started 1 of 13 from the field, shot a dismal 28.9 percent in the first half and finished at 38.6 percent for the game against Washington.

"We just didn't shoot the ball very well," Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "I think in the first half there were enough examples where we're not moving the ball as well as we need to."

Korver missed 5 of 6 3-point attempts and went 1 of 9 overall while Kent Bazemore finished 0 for 7.

"We played really well defensively," Morris said. "The fourth quarter we still need to clean up some stuff and find a way to score in the fourth quarter and keep it rolling."

Marcin Gortat had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Wizards.

Beal set career highs by hitting 13 of 14 free throws. He entered 6 of 9 after three games.

"Bradley had a great game attacking," Brooks said. "I like the way he competed and defended."

Millsap scored 28 points in Atlanta's 114-99 win over Washington on Oct. 27 as the Hawks outscored the Wizards 33-19 in the fourth quarter. The Hawks didn't come close to that production in the rematch.

"There will be times when the ball feels like soap. There will be times when there is a lid on the basket," said a philosophical Millsap.

The Wizards took control with a 29-16 second quarter for a 48-35 halftime lead. Morris scored all 14 of his first-half points in the second.

"That separation, that cushion, they were able to hold us off down the stretch," Budenholzer said.

Washington pushed the margin to 16 in the third quarter before Atlanta chipped away. Malcolm Delaney's 3-pointer capped a 9-0 Hawks run, cutting the lead to 78-76 midway through the fourth quarter.

The Hawks' reserves outscored the Wizards' backups 33-8 and yet Washington received needed support after its second unit labored on both ends of the court in the three losses. With rookie guard Tomas Satoransky receiving his most extended playing time during the young season, the backups held serve during a stretch overlapping the first and second quarter before the starters returned.

Satoransky finished with four points in 22 minutes.

NOTES: Hall of Fame center Wes Unseld (3,822), who retired in 1981, holds the Washington franchise assist record at 3,822. ... Wizards F Markieff Morris was acquired from the Suns at the 2016 NBA trading deadline in a trade that sent current Hawks F Kris Humphries to Phoenix. ... C Dwight Howard faces his former team Saturday as Atlanta hosts the Rockets. Howard spent the previous three seasons with Houston. ... Washington plays at the Orlando Magic on Saturday before returning for a three-game homestand. The Wizards have won 12 straight over the Magic. Their last loss in the series occurred March 29, 2013. ... The Hawks and Wizards face off for the third of their four regular-season meetings on Jan. 27 in Atlanta.