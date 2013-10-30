Preview: Heat at 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers open the season in definite rebuilding mode as they host the two-time defending champion Miami Heat on Wednesday. Only four players are still on the roster from the Philadelphia team that was one victory from the Eastern Conference finals in 2011-12 and former San Antonio assistant Brett Brown debuts as coach. The Heat received their championship rings before reigning MVP LeBron James led the way with 17 points in the season-opening 107-95 win over Chicago on Tuesday.

Miami brings back virtually the same team to go for a three-peat, hoping for healthier seasons from Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. “Just about everyone came to camp at about the same weight and body fat they had during the finals or less,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told ESPN.com. “This is an extremely focused group and they came into the season with a work mindset.” Thaddeus Young is the leading scorer back for Philadelphia, which tied for last in scoring a season ago at 93.2 per contest.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SunSports (Miami), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE HEAT (1-0): Six more players scored in double figures besides Jones against Chicago as Miami shot 51.4 percent from the field and made 11-of-20 from 3-point range. Veteran Shawn Battier came off the bench to make all four of a his 3-point attempts and Miami received 42 points from four reserves, something Spoelstra would like to see more of this season. This is a big campaign for Bosh and he started it well with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks against a tough Chicago front line.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (2012-13: 34-48): Philadelphia missed the playoffs by four games in the Eastern Conference last season, going 23-18 at home and struggling on the road (11-30). Young, swingman Evan Turner and center Spencer Hawes all return after averaging in double figures scoring and rookie point guard Michael Carter-Williams from Syracuse joins the rotation. “We all know the pain of the rebuild is real,” Brown said at his first news conference. “There needs to be patience.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami has beaten the 76ers in 15 straight regular-season games, including all four last season.

2. Philadelphia C Nerlens Noel, acquired from New Orleans after being selected sixth in the draft, is expected to miss the entire season while recovering from a knee surgery.

3. James scored 25 or more points in three of four games against Philadelphia last season and registered a triple-double in one outing.

PREDICTION: Heat 112, 76ers 95