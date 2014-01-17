Preview: Heat at 76ers

The Miami Heat look to snap a rare three-game losing streak and recover from their one of their biggest losses of the season when they continue a lengthy road trip Friday at Philadelphia. The Heat have dropped the first three legs of the six-game journey, including a 114-97 setback at Washington on Wednesday. Given four days of rest before the contest, Miami spotted the Wizards a 34-point lead before a late push fell short.

The Heat’s first loss of the season came at Philadelphia on Oct. 30 in a game that saw Dwyane Wade sit for Miami. That was part of a 3-0 start for the Sixers, who have gone just 10-25 since but managed to snap a four-game slide with a 95-92 win over Charlotte on Wednesday. Evan Turner scored 23 points and Michael Carter-Williams added 20 as Philadelphia improved to 1-2 on its four-game homestand.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Miami), CSN Philadelphia (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE HEAT (27-11): Wade was one of the primary issues in the loss to the Wizards, recording his lowest scoring total in two months with eight points. That came after a full five days of rest for the star swingman, who also missed the last meeting with the Sixers last season. Miami was given a bit of a boost in the long-awaited return of center Greg Oden, who had six points and a pair of rebounds in his first action since Dec. 5, 2009.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (13-25): Philadelphia was able to overcome 24 turnovers and some poor free-throw shooting (11-for-20), in its win over Charlotte, a troublesome issue entering a contest with the Heat. Miami leads the Eastern Conference and ranks second in the NBA in forced turnovers, while the Sixers give the ball up more than anyone in the league. Philadelphia actually won the turnover battle by a 19-18 margin in the first meeting between the teams.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami has allowed at least 100 points in three straight games for the first time all season.

2. Philadelphia C Spencer Hawes is averaging 16.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and six assists in his last three games.

3. The Sixers allow a league-high 10.1 3-pointers while the Heat rank fourth at 8.7.

PREDICTION: Heat 99, 76ers 94