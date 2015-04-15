Preview: Heat at 76ers

The Miami Heat will go into their season finale at the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night without a chance to make the postseason. The Indiana Pacers ended Miami’s playoff hopes with a double-overtime victory over Washington on Tuesday and the Heat can only blame themselves after losing nine of their past 13 outings.

Hassan Whiteside recorded 24 points and 13 rebounds and Dwyane Wade scored 22 in the 100-93 triumph over Orlando on Monday that kept Miami alive for one more night. The Heat, who will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2007-08, have struggled on the road at 16-24 and won just once away from home since late February (1-9). The Heat can take the season series 3-1 with a victory against the 76ers, who have lost nine straight contests overall. The status of Philadelphia Rookie of the Year candidate Nerlens Noel (9.9 points, 8.1 rebounds) is uncertain due to an ankle injury.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Miami), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE HEAT (36-45): Wade finishes another strong season while averaging 21.5 points – his best mark since 2011-12 when he posted 22.1 for the Heat’s championship team. Goran Dragic has proved to be a solid fit with the Heat while producing 16.6 points in 26 contests since being acquired in a trade from Phoenix. Luol Deng is also averaging 14 points, Whiteside contributes a double-double (11.8 points, 10 rebounds) and Mario Chalmers (10.2 points) is 15 assists shy of 2,000 for his career.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (18-63): Luc Richard Mbah a Moute (shoulder) and Jason Richardson (knee), along with Noel, are listed as questionable for the final contest. The 76ers need a victory to match last season’s win total and will look to Robert Covington, who is averaging 13.4 points overall -- 24.7 in the last three games. Point guard Ish Smith has also made a contribution in 25 games with the team while scoring 12 points and dishing out 6.1 assists, but made 3-of-16 from the field his last two outings.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Deng, who scored 29 in the 119-108 victory over Philadelphia on Feb. 23, is expected to play his 750th career game.

2. Philadelphia SG Hollis Thompson is averaging 14.2 points and has made 19-of-39 from 3-point range in six April games.

3. The Heat are 14-0 when they score at least 105 points, but have accomplished the feat just once in the last eight games.

PREDICTION: 76ers 108, Heat 100