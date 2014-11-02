Heat gives Spolestra a birthday gift with win over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- Mario Chalmers did not have 44 candles, so he gave his coach 20 points off the bench.

The Miami Heat guard led all reserves in scoring and center Chris Bosh paired a game-high 30 points with eight rebounds in a 114-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.

After the game, Chalmers said the win was the players’ birthday gift to Miami coach Erik Spoelstra, who turned 44.

“I accept,” Spoelstra said with a laugh. “There’s nothing like a road win, however you get to it.”

Heat guard Norris Cole scored seven of his 10 points in the third quarter, when Miami began to pull away, and guard Dwyane Wade added nine points and 10 assists, transitioning from scorer to facilitator amid a 4-for-18 shooting effort.

The Heat (2-0) outscored Philadelphia, 27-13, in the fourth quarter. They forced eight turnovers and held the 76ers (0-3) to 4-for-15 shooting in the final 12 minutes.

“Our best quarter was our fourth quarter,” Spoelstra said.

“We just wanted to step up on defense toward the end and play all four quarters,” Chalmers said. “We had to slow down (the 76ers) transition game. We kept them in the half-court and made them have to beat our defense in the end.”

The 76ers struggled to overcome 24 turnovers. They picked up 21 points and 10 assists from point guard Tony Wroten and a career-high 18 points from reserve forward Brandon Davies, who made his first seven shots.

Philadelphia faced Miami in its home opener for the second straight season. Last season, the 76ers stunned Miami and won its first three games but was unable to repeat the feat.

Philadelphia’s fourth-quarter woes continued as it went scoreless for nearly three minutes in the period. During that drought, the Heat used an 8-0 run to extend their lead.

Through three games, the Sixers are averaging 13 points in the final quarter.

“It’s just getting over the hump,” Wroten said. “We’re right there.”

Miami, which had 18 first-half points from Bosh, took a 60-54 lead into halftime.

“He has to do it for us to be successful,” Spoelstra said of Bosh. “He makes it look easy with how and where we use him. It’s any region on the court. He’s showing his versatility, more now than ever.”

The Sixers went toe-to-toe with the defending Eastern Conference champions during the first half, shooting 58 percent from the field and posting 17 assists on 21 field goals.

After halftime, Bosh and Wade went for consecutive baskets to help Miami get out to a 10-point lead, at 66-56. The 76ers took a timeout, and then they took charge, using a 17-8 spurt over the next 4:09 to forge an 80-80 tie on a two-handed dunk by forward Malcolm Thomas.

The Heat regained the lead and headed into the final period with an 87-83 advantage. Philadelphia was within 89-85 following two free throws by Wroten with 10:07 left but it went scoreless for the next 2:57 and the Heat pulled away.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Sixers forward Nerlens Noel, who had only two points. “They hit tough shots. They’re a veteran team with guys who have played in the Finals. They’re going to take tough shots and make them.”

Philadelphia forward Luc Mbah a Moute suffered a lacerated lip in the fourth quarter and did not return.

NOTES: Heat F/G Danny Granger (left hamstring strain) and F Udonis Haslem (left quad strain) did not suit up. F Josh McRoberts (toe), who missed Miami’s opener, was available. ... 76ers F Nerlens Noel was in the starting lineup, finally making his home debut after missing last season. “There has to be an anxiety level (for him),” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. ... Miami’s identity has changed since LeBron James’ exit, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, but pinpointing the team’s differences isn’t so simple. “That’s a multi-layered answer,” Spoelstra said. ... Sixers G/F K.J. McDaniels (hip flexor) entered the game with?4:51?left in the first quarter. In pregame, Brown said the rookie was a game-time decision. ... When asked if he is experiencing pain in his surgically repaired left shoulder, Sixers PG Michael Carter-Williams shook his head. There’s no estimated return date for the reigning rookie of the year.