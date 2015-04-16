Heat beat 76ers, keep first-round pick

PHILADELPHIA -- On a night that was, in the words of Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, the “worst position to be in, as a coach and a competitor,” things worked out for the best for his team.

The Heat, which could have jeopardized its first-round draft pick with a victory, beat the Philadelphia 76ers 105-101 on Wednesday.

At some point in the fourth quarter the Heat also learned that Brooklyn defeated Orlando, meaning Mimai was able to hold onto its pick as well.

“You want to maintain your competitive character and your integrity to the game,” Spoelstra said. “You want to go out and try to win the game.”

After hearing the result of the other game, he said, “It wasn’t like I had to say, ‘All right guys, huddle in. We’re going to go for this.’ That’s the way we approached the game.”

Forward Michael Beasley scored a season-high 34 points and forward Henry Walker hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds left for Miami (37-45).

Beasley, who also had 11 rebounds and eight assists, played all 48 minutes, as did Walker, forward James Ennis and guard Tyler Johnson. Spoelstra used only one substitute, veteran forward Udonis Haslem, who played just over seven minutes.

Guard Zoran Dragic had a career-high 22 points for Miami, while Walker had 21. Ennis contributed 17 points and 12 rebounds. Johnson finished with 11 and 10, respectively

Despite winning its season finale Miami finished with the NBA’s 10th-worst record, one game behind the Nets. Had the Heat finished with the 11th-worst mark, they would have had to cede their first-round pick in June’s draft to Philadelphia, under the conditions of a prior trade.

Rookie guard JaKarr Sampson finished with a career-high 22 points for Philadelphia (18-64). It is the Sixers’ worst record since 1995-96, when they also went 18-64.

Philadelphia, which started the season 0-17, dropped its last 10 games as well.

“When you say, after two years where are we?” said coach Brett Brown, who saw his team rally from a 20-point first-half deficit. “There’s so much going on behind our record. I love coaching those guys, because they gave their best effort.”

Sampson’s steal and dunk with 23.7 seconds left capped a 7-0 flurry and gave the Sixers a 101-100 lead.

Walker then took a pass from Beasley on the right wing and buried his go-ahead 3-pointer.

After Sixers forward Robert Covington missed a 3-point attempt, Johnson converted a fast-break dunk to close out the scoring.

Spoelstra vowed before the game that his team would be “true to the competition,” though he rested guards Goran Dragic, Mario Chalmers and Dwyane Wade, as well as center Chris Andersen and forward Luol Deng.

Center Hassan Whiteside (right hand laceration) also sat out, and the Heat started a lineup that included Zoran Dragic and Beasley for the first time this season, Johnson for the second time and Ennis for the third.

Brown also said before tipoff he was uncomfortable with the ramifications swirling around the game.

“I just try to avoid everything and just go coach the guys,” he said. “That’s all I know and that has been going for a while. So you’re going to go out on the court and I’ll take the people that are healthy and then coach ‘em up and try to put them in a position where they can play well.”

The Sixers were without center/forward Nerlens Noel (right ankle sprain), guard Ish Smith (groin strain), center Furkan Aldemir (right foot plantar fasciitis), forward Luc Mbah a Moute (left shoulder strain) and guard Isaiah Canaan (right foot sprain). Guard Jason Richardson rested.

Rookie center Joel Embiid, who missed the entire season following foot surgery, also drew up a play for Philadelphia at one point, as did Richardson and Mbah a Moute.

Brown said that was something that was done in San Antonio, where he served as an assistant, to keep players engaged.

“When you’re at a stage where we are with this team, I do anything and everything to keep this thing fun, together,” he said. “The stuff you have to do the last two years to navigate the past two years, and keep that locker room as it is at the end of seasons is difficult. And I give the guys credit. That was one of the things that I actually thought they did quite a good job with.”

Forward Robert Covington and guard/forward Hollis Thompson had 19 points each for Philadelphia. Forward Thomas Robinson had 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, and center Henry Sims finished with 10 points and 11 boards.

Miami moved to a 29-21 lead late in the first quarter behind 10 points from Zoran Dragic. The Sixers reeled off 10 straight points, including two 3-pointers from Thompson, to go up 31-29 early in the second quarter.

The Heat outscored the Sixers 33-11 to take a 62-42 lead with 1:47 left in the quarter. Ennis had 10 points and Beasley eight in that stretch.

By halftime Miami was up 64-46, and Beasley had 16 points. Walker added 15 and Ennis and Dragic 13 each.

Thompson led Philadelphia with 12.

The Sixers then limited the Heat to 5-for-18 shooting while outscoring them 25-11 in the third quarter, cutting the gap to 75-71. Thompson had seven points in the period for Philadelphia.

The Sixers continued their rally into the fourth quarter, taking their first lead of the second half, 84-83, on a dunk by forward Jerami Grant with 6:41 left.

NOTES: Sixers principal owner Josh Harris said before the game that this season his team “made progress against (its) long-term goals” -- i.e., to become one of the NBA’s elite clubs. “The bottom is behind us, and we’re on the way up,” Harris said. “I expect to get better, consistently, from here.” ... Coach Brett Brown said it had been a hard year and added, “To coach gypsies, to have to coach a revolving door, that’s not what I‘m looking for. ... We’re looking for players that can move the program forward in a big way.” ... Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said F Chris Bosh (blood clots in lung) and F Josh McRoberts (knee surgery) are making progress in their rehabs after missing a sizable portion of the season. At the same time, Spoelstra said it is too early to determine if either player will be available for the start of training camp in the fall.