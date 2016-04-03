Splended Trail Blazers easily handle Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. -- In baseball parlance, the Portland Trail Blazers tossed a complete game, hit for the cycle and played errorless defense Saturday night.

The result was a resounding 110-93 victory at Moda Center over the Miami Heat, as Portland continued its drive for the No. 5 playoff spot in the NBA Western Conference.

“Tonight we played one of our best games,” Blazers guard Damian Lillard said. “We moved the ball really well, played team defense and really good individual defense.”

A lot of NBA games come down to a star or two having a big night or moments in the clutch, Lillard said, but this one was different.

“Every once in a while you see a great group effort, and tonight that’s what we had,” he said.

Portland began pulling away in the second quarter, led by as many as 28 points in the third quarter and went on to easily post its fourth win in a row and seventh straight victory at home.

Guards C.J. McCollum (24 points), Lillard (18) and Gerald Henderson (17) and center Mason Plumlee (17) paced the offense, with forward Moe Harkless adding 14 points as the Blazers made 10 of 16 shots from 3-point range and surpassed the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season.

More importantly, Portland improved to 41-36 going into Sunday night’s game at Golden State and climbed within a half-game of idle Memphis (41-35), which is fifth in the West and will play Sunday at Orlando. The Grizzlies have lost five games in a row.

Getting the fifth spot “would be huge,” Lillard said. “It’s huge that we’re even in the playoff race.”

Passing Memphis for fifth probably would set up a first-round Portland matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers instead of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I would love to see anybody,” Lillard said. “We go into the playoffs ready for whoever. We won’t be a walk in the park.”

Portland coach Terry Stotts downplayed the notion that the Blazers have momentum, ”but I like the way we’re playing. The last five games we’ve been pretty solid defensively. We’ve kind of gotten back on track defensively. Tonight, from start to finish, we were very good.

“We have a good rhythm, and we’ve been very good at home the second half of the season. There’s a confidence.”

Miami (44-32) clinched a playoff spot but is a little off track as it returns home to play Detroit on Tuesday. The Heat, who could wind up anywhere from third to sixth in the Eastern Conference, also have games left at home against Chicago and Orlando and on the road with Orlando and Detroit.

On Saturday, center Hassan Whiteside led the Heat with 20 points and 13 rebounds, his 37th double-double of the season. But Whiteside was about all Miami had going for it against the Blazers.

Miami managed just 38.6 percent shooting from the field, while giving up 51.9 percent by Portland, which also was effective in transition and finished with an 18-4 edge in fast-break points.

“We played a very good team. They’re good at home,” Miami forward Luol Deng said. “Our defense wasn’t where we wanted it to be. We’re disappointed with the way we played. Sometimes you lose a game but you’re still satisfied with how you played, but tonight they played harder than us. Tonight wasn’t our best.”

The first quarter was a grind for both teams, and it ended with Miami leading 22-20 despite shooting just 37.5 percent from the field.

Playing tough defensively at the rim, the Heat stayed with the Trail Blazers through the early parts of the second quarter.

Whiteside, Miami’s 7-foot reserve, had four blocks in the first 18-plus minutes, and Portland didn’t get any second-chance points until forward Ed Davis’ tip-in midway through the second quarter. But the Trail Blazers fashioned a 13-0 run to take a double-digit lead, and Portland was on top 59-42 at intermission. After three quarters, the Blazers’ lead was 87-67.

McCollum, Lillard and Henderson combined for 32 first-half points, including 21 in Portland’s 39-point second quarter.

NOTES: Miami G Dwyane Wade missed his second game in a row with a sore neck. He also did not play Friday in the Heat’s 112-106 win at Sacramento. “He’s feeling better, but not enough to play,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said before Saturday’s game. ... Both coaches were buzzing about another coach near and dear to them. Terry Porter, former Blazers guard and NBA coach, was named Friday as the men’s coach at the University of Portland. “It’s awesome,” said Spoelstra, who grew up in Portland and played for the school. “Terry is one of my favorite people. For a lot of Portlanders, and so many of my generation, Terry was one of our favorite Blazers. It’s going to be a great boost for that program. I’ve never had my phone go off and with texts so much about the University of Portland basketball program.” Said Stotts: “I‘m really happy for Terry. I‘m sure he’ll do a great job. It’s a natural fit, with his ties here and how respected he is in this area.”