Preview: Heat at Bobcats

The Miami Heat look to build off the momentum of a slump-busting rout when they visit the Charlotte Bobcats on Saturday. Miami dropped the first three games of a six-game road trip - all to losing teams - before coasting to a 101-86 victory at Philadelphia on Friday in a game it led by as many as 25 points in the second half. LeBron James finished with 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Heat survived a second straight game with a limited contribution from Dwyane Wade.

The Bobcats are already 0-2 versus Miami this season, including a one-point loss that saw the Heat score 13 straight points down the stretch to steal a home win. That was Charlotte’s 14th consecutive loss in the series. Al Jefferson scored 30 points and hauled in 16 rebounds in the Bobcats’ 111-101 victory at Orlando on Friday, the squad’s second win in three games following a 1-8 stretch.

ABOUT THE HEAT (28-11): James provided an outstanding all-around effort Friday night but did not provide much scoring until the stretch run, and Wade put forth his second straight eight-point performance. That left much of the scoring load on the shoulders of Chris Bosh, who has rebounded in a big way from a slump earlier this month. After averaging nine points on 34.3 percent shooting in a four-game span, Bosh has produced an average of 25.5 points while making 21-of-37 shots in his last two.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (17-24): Like Bosh, Jefferson has overcome a recent swoon to put up some outstanding numbers of late and appears to be hitting his stride after injuries diminished the early portions of his first season in Charlotte. The veteran big man has posted 27.3 points and 10.8 rebounds over a four-game stretch. Jefferson missed the first game against Miami in November but had 16 points, 13 boards and three steals in the one-point loss on Dec. 1.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Charlotte has taken more free throws than its opponents in 16 of its 17 wins.

2. Heat G Norris Cole has scored in double digits in four straight games for the second time in his three-year career.

3. Miami is 8-1 against division opponents.

PREDICTION: Heat 96, Bobcats 89