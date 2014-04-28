Preview: Heat at Bobcats

The Miami Heat continue to dominate Charlotte and attempt to complete a four-game sweep of the host Bobcats on Monday. The Heat have defeated Charlotte 19 consecutive times – the last 18 since LeBron James joined the franchise – and are in position to sweep after posting a 98-85 victory on Saturday. The Bobcats are 0-7 in their short postseason history and center Al Jefferson will once again play despite a painful foot injury.

Teams that go up 3-0 occasionally experience a Game 4 letdown and Miami coach Erik Spoelstra moved to prevent that after Saturday’s victory. “We don’t want this series to go longer than it needs to go and leave anything to chance,” Spoelstra said. Charlotte would like to record that elusive first playoff victory to keep that from hanging over the franchise moving forward. The Bobcats have been held below 90 points in two of the three games and don’t possess enough firepower to make up for a hobbling Jefferson.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TNT, Sun Sports (Miami), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE HEAT: James has put together back-to-back 30-point outings and is averaging 29.7 points on 56.9 percent shooting in the series. He is also contributing 8.3 rebounds and five assists while operating at his typically high level. Post player Chris Andersen was solid in Game 3 with 12 points and seven boards, a timely contribution considering center Chris Bosh had only eight points in his second subpar outing of the series. Bosh was 8-of-11 shooting in Game 2 and 7-of-20 in the other two contests.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS: Jefferson has been giving a yeoman effort considering the circumstances and is averaging 18.7 points and 9.3 rebounds in the series. Every trip running up the court is a painful experience for the big man and not having their best player at full strength has become a hardship to the offense as Jefferson can’t move away from double teams as rapidly as normal. “He’s a shell of himself but he’s still a handful,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford told reporters. “They made it so difficult for us to get him the ball.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Often-injured Heat SG Dwyane Wade is playing an average of 34.3 minutes in the series while contributing 18.3 points and 4.3 assists.

2. Charlotte has committed an average of 14.7 turnovers in the series after averaging a league-low 11.6 in the regular season.

3. Miami F Michael Beasley (ankle) has yet to play in the series but did practice on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Heat 95, Bobcats 85