Preview: Heat at Hornets

The Miami Heat look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they hit the road to face the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. The Heat were held to just 14 points in the fourth quarter as they fell 108-91 to the Houston Rockets and hope to turn their fortunes around by beating the Hornets for the 17th consecutive time. However, fatigue could play a major role for Miami as it prepares for its fourth game in five nights.

Charlotte has lost three games in a row since beating the Milwaukee Bucks in its season opener. The Hornets are coming off a 100-91 setback to the New Orleans Pelicans and things could go from bad to worse as they aim to snap a seven-game home losing streak to the Heat. Forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist sat out Tuesday’s game with bruised ribs, but he could recover in time to give the team a much-needed boost against Miami.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Miami), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE HEAT (3-1): Center Chris Bosh was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games ending on Nov. 2 after averaging 25.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Bosh led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds in the loss to Houston and has scored 20 or more points in every game this season. Guard Dwayne Wade poured in 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting while forward Shawne Williams added three 3-pointers en route to 14 points versus the Rockets.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (1-3): Center Al Jefferson tallied 20 points and five rebounds against the Pelicans and has scored in double figures in each of his last 29 regular-season games dating back to last season. Guard Gary Neal provided a spark off the bench, netting a team-high 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting versus New Orleans. Point guard Kemba Walker was the third Charlotte player to finish in double figures with 11 points, but missed nine of his 13 attempts from the field.

1. The Hornets have not beaten the Heat since March 9, 2010.

2. C Chris Andersen (ribs) and F Udonis Haslem (quad) were inactive for Miami on Tuesday and are questionable against Charlotte.

3. The Hornets have failed to top the 100-point mark in each of their last three games.

PREDICTION: Heat 102, Hornets 96