Preview: Heat at Bucks

The Miami Heat broke out of their road slump in emphatic fashion on Friday despite being without several key players. The Heat will attempt to close out a three-game trip with another triumph when they visit the lowly Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Miami had dropped three straight and six of seven on the road before going into Detroit and putting a 110-78 hurting on the Pistons behind LeBron James’ triple-double.

That victory pulled the Heat back within two games of the Indiana Pacers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference despite a loss at Indiana to begin the road trip on Wednesday. The Bucks are a game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers in the race for the most ping-pong balls at the NBA draft lottery but are coming off a 108-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. The victory snapped an eight-game slide but marked the ninth straight in which Milwaukee allowed at least 101 points.

ABOUT THE HEAT (49-22): James collected 17 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in just three quarters on Friday for his first triple-double of the season and the 37th of his career. The feat was made more impressive by the fact that James was without four key players with Mario Chalmers (thigh), Ray Allen (illness), Greg Oden (back) and Dwyane Wade (hamstring) all out of the lineup. The continued absence of key players has been one area of blame for Miami during a lackluster March in which it has dropped eight of its last 14 games. The Heat will finish things out with seven of their last 10 at home after leaving Milwaukee.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (14-58): Milwaukee has not had much to cheer about this season, but the maturation of 19-year-old forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the bright spots. The Bucks’ injury-plagued campaign took another dark turn in the win over the Lakers when Antetokounmpo went down in the fourth quarter with a sprained right ankle and could be unavailable on Saturday, shortening a bench that was down to three players on Thursday. “If (O.J. Mayo) is not able to play and Giannis is not able to play, we’re probably down to one perimeter (player) on the bench,” coach Larry Drew told the Milwaukee Sentinel. “And that’s the kid (D.J. Stephens) we just signed to a 10-day contract.”

1. Bucks G Ramon Sessions is averaging 25 points on 18-of-31 shooting in the last two games.

2. Milwaukee F Ersan Ilyasova (ankle) was ruled out for the rest of the season.

3. Miami has taken seven straight in the series, including a first-round sweep in the playoffs last spring.

PREDICTION: Heat 108, Bucks 91