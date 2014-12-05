Preview: Heat at Bucks

Starting Friday when the Miami Heat pay a visit, the Milwaukee Bucks will have their mental toughness tested over the next few weeks. The Bucks will show coach Jason Kidd if they’re capable of bouncing back after a heartbreaking 107-105 loss to Dallas on Monta Ellis’ jumper at the buzzer. The loss was a season-high third straight, but the Bucks don’t have time to lament because after the Heat, they play six of their next seven on the road with just one of those opponents playing under .500.

“They’ve got to go through it. This is their very first time playing against good teams,” Kidd said. “This is a great lesson to learn for all of us. We have to be able to close the door.” The Heat have lost three of four after falling behind early in a 112-102 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday despite shooting 56 percent. Just like the Bucks, Friday starts a critical stretch for the Heat, as they play five consecutive games on the road.

ABOUT THE HEAT (9-9): Chris Bosh scored 28 points and Dwyane Wade 27 against the Hawks, but Miami lost forward Luol Deng for the second half because of a bone bruise as the Heat fell to 110-4 all-time at home when shooting 55 percent from the floor. The Heat are not playing defense at a high enough level to contend; they rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed per 100 possessions (108.6) – six points higher than during the LeBron James years. “We have to figure it out,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We just have to get to work. That is the only solution.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS (10-10): Brandon Knight had 25 points, five assists and four steals against the Mavericks and Khris Middleton added 21 off the bench on 8-of-13 shooting. Middleton has been in double figures four of the last five games. Knight is averaging 17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Sam Cassell (2001-02) and Oscar Robertson (1970-71) are the only Bucks all-time to achieve those numbers for an entire season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee won at Miami on Nov. 16 as Knight paced six players in double figures with 20 points and Chris Bosh was held to 10 points on 2-of-17 shooting.

2. Bucks F Ersan Ilyasova will miss his second straight game with a nasal fracture and concussion-like symptoms, and he’s been ruled out for at least two more.

3. Wade has scored 20-plus points in seven straight games and has shot 50 percent or better in each.

PREDICTION: Bucks 98, Heat 95