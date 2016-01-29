Preview: Heat at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have experienced few issues dispatching the Miami Heat in recent matchups and look to notch their sixth consecutive win over visiting Miami in Friday’s tilt. The Bucks are thriving with a season-long four-game home winning streak while the Heat are looking to close a five-game road trip with their third consecutive win.

Miami starting point guard Goran Dragic (calf) is expected back in the lineup after an eight-game absence and expressed frustration over being held out of Tuesday’s 102-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. “We just want to make sure there isn’t a setback,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. “He’s healed, but you want to test it.” Milwaukee has dropped three of its last four games and was outplayed in the second half while falling 103-83 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. “We didn’t get to our pace at all from the start,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd told reporters. “Once they had the lead, they started firing off some 3s and they started to make a couple. Then the game got out of hand and we were down 20.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Miami), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE HEAT (25-21): Forward Chris Bosh was selected as a reserve for the Eastern Conference All-Star team Thursday to mark the 11th time he has been chosen. Bosh joins starting guard Dwayne Wade on the squad and said prior to the announcement that he would be thrilled to make the team with the game being held in Toronto, the city in which he began his standout career. “To be able to go back as an All-Star in a different kind of form — I’ve redefined and changed my game again and again and again — it’s been a beautiful struggle,” Bosh told reporters.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (20-28): The trio of guard Khris Middleton and forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker combined for just 29 points on 10-of-33 shooting in the loss to Memphis. Middleton was due for a subpar outing as his 15-point performance ended a streak of seven consecutive 20-point games. Antetokounmpo had just seven points on 2-of-10 shooting and was ejected in the fourth quarter, and Parker also had seven points while scoring 11 or fewer points for the fourth time in five games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Middleton had 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Bucks posted a 91-79 victory over the Heat on Jan. 19.

2. Miami C Hassan Whiteside — who had 23 points and 18 rebounds in the recent loss to Milwaukee — could miss his fourth straight game because of an oblique injury.

3. Milwaukee backup PF John Henson (back) sat out against the Grizzlies and could miss Friday’s game.

PREDICTION: Heat 93, Bucks 88