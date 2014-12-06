Bucks 109, Heat 85: Kendall Marshall matched a career high with 20 points and added four 3-pointers to lead a strong bench effort as Milwaukee stopped visiting Miami.Marshall shot 7-of-8 from the floor and Jabari Parker added 14 points for the Bucks, who snapped a three-game losing streak and now play six of their next seven on the road. Jerryd Bayless scored 12 and fellow reserve Khris Middleton recorded nine of his 14 during a decisive stretch as Milwaukee shot a season-high 56.5 percent from the floor.

Dwyane Wade scored 21 of his 28 points in the first half for the Heat, who have lost four of five and fell below .500 (9-10) for the first time since opening the 2013-14 season 1-2. Chris Bosh finished with 21 points as Miami was smothered on the boards 45-20.

The Bucks led 54-50 at the half and used a 21-3 spurt bridging the third and fourth quarters to take an 88-72 lead with 8:03 left. The run was ignited by a tremendous baseline dunk by Giannis Antetokounmpo and capped by a Marshall jumper, and the Heat never recovered.

Bosh ended the first quarter with a dunk and opened the second with a three-point play and a 3-pointer as Miami jumped to a 36-25 lead. Middleton scored nine points and Jared Dudley seven as Milwaukee responded with an immediate 25-10 run to take the lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Heat played without starters F Luol Deng (hand contusion) and G Norris Cole (cold). … Wade has scored 20-plus points in eight straight games and has shot 50 percent or better in each. … The Bucks’ reserves outscored the Heat’s 60-18.