Middleton’s last-second 3-pointer lifts Bucks over Heat

MILWAUKEE -- Like most of his Milwaukee Bucks teammates, Khris Middleton wasn’t hitting shots Tuesday.

However, when the game was on the line, Middleton came through, knocking down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bucks an 89-88 victory over the Miami Heat at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Middleton missed 10 of his first 13 shots and was 0-for-4 from beyond the arc heading into the fourth quarter, but the shooting guard connected on two 3-pointers during Milwaukee’s game-ending, 18-3 run.

“My teammates told me to keep shooting if I get it again,” Middleton said. “Just have the confidence to knock it down.”

Middleton finished with 13 points, and while his buzzer-beater will get a majority of the replays, the two plays that set it up were just as crucial.

Milwaukee rallied from a 14-point deficit to tie the score at 85 on a layup by center Zaza Pachulia with 1:20 to play. Miami answered with a layup from shooting guard Dwyane Wade, and the Bucks came up empty on their next two attempts.

Wade extended the lead by hitting the front end of two free throws but the Bucks squandered a chance to tie the game when Middleton’s 3-point attempt hit iron. Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova was fouled on the put-back attempt and hit one of two free throws.

Milwaukee point guard Jerryd Bayless and Heat forward Michael Beasley got tangled up going for the rebound, leading to a jump ball with 10 seconds left.

The 6-foot-3 Bayless won the jump against Beasley, listed at 6-foot-10, and he tipped it out to Middleton, who passed it back to a driving Bayless.

Bayless missed a reverse layup, and the ball caromed into the corner, where Pachulia managed to lasso it before it went out of bounds. He found Middleton wide open to the left of the key.

“I just figured it was time for us to win somehow, and we were able to do it,” said Bayless, who finished with 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes. “I‘m just glad we won. We’ve been struggling. There’s no ifs, ands or buts around it. We’ve been struggling, and we could have quit. There were plenty of times tonight where it seemed like the roof was caving in, but we fought. Being able to fight like that and then winning, it feels good.”

Not only did the victory snap a six-game losing streak and complete the Bucks’ first season sweep of Miami since the 1990-91 season, it also provided Milwaukee with some breathing room in a close race for the final seeds in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Milwaukee held the No. 6 spot comfortably at the All-Star break but lost 14 of 17 coming into Tuesday. The Bucks began the game just 1 1/2 games ahead of Miami, which was coming off a 93-75 loss at Oklahoma City on Sunday but had won four of five and was climbing the ladder.

For much of the night, it looked as if Miami would inch even higher in the playoff pecking order. The Heat (32-38) converted 16 Milwaukee turnovers into 15 points through three quarters, and they were shooting just under 50 percent at through that point.

However, the Bucks (35-36) clamped down defensively and held Miami to nine points in the fourth quarter.

“They stepped up their pressure and we couldn’t get shots,” Miami coach Erik Spolestra said. “We struggled to get into our offense and get organized. A lot of turnovers in that quarter and some tough shots where we didn’t move the ball. You have to credit their defense, but it’s disappointing that we weren’t able to execute to give ourselves a chance. They just kept coming and made a big play at the end.”

Wade scored 21 to lead Miami, which also 16 from guard Goran Dragic, 14 from guard Mario Chalmers and 13 from forward Luol Deng.

Ilyasova had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bucks, who got double-doubles from three players. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 and grabbed 10 boards, and Pachulia finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

NOTES: Milwaukee’s 16.94 forced turnovers per game ranked second in the NBA this season entering play Tuesday. The Bucks’ 16.76 turnovers committed per game represented the second-worst mark in the league. ... Miami G Dwyane Wade began the night averaging seven points (on 48.6 percent shooting) in the fourth quarter this season, putting him second in the NBA.... Heat G Goran Dragic and Wade are shooting a combined 49.3 percent from the field this season, making them the best-shooting starting backcourt in the NBA.