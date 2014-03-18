Preview: Heat at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t been to the NBA playoffs since LeBron James left, and James and his new team can help derail his former squad’s latest bid for a trip to the postseason. Cleveland faces a difficult three-game homestand, as Western Conference powers Oklahoma City and Houston visit Quicken Loans Arena following the Miami Heat’s trip Tuesday. The Heat have scuffled of late, dropping three straight on the road and five of seven overall.

Miami needed a late rally for a 113-104 home win over Houston on Sunday and is 3 1/2 games behind Indiana for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers’ slim postseason hopes might rest on the health of point guard Kyrie Irving, who left Sunday’s 102-80 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers with a biceps injury and will be held out of activity for two weeks before being reevaluated. Cleveland is five games behind Atlanta for the final playoff seed in the East.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Miami), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE HEAT (45-19): Miami has been in somewhat of a slump since James’ franchise-record and career-high 61-point performance March 3 against Charlotte. James hasn’t topped 25 points in any of the seven games since and he has shot better than 50 percent only once. Miami’s bench has contributed 40 or more points in two straight games, though, with Ray Allen averaging 23.5 and re-establishing his season high in each contest.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (26-41): Cleveland can hardly afford to lose Irving, who has topped 20 points in 20 of his last 29 games, but the Cavaliers have compiled some offensive talent around him. Midseason acquisition Luol Deng has begun to settle in with the Cavs and averaged 19 points over the past three contests. Shooting guard Dion Waiters, who has scored 40 total points in two meetings with Miami this season, has averaged 15.7 points in six games since returning from a knee injury and needs to take on a bigger role in Irving’s absence.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami has won nine straight meetings with Cleveland and is 11-1 in the series since James spurned the Cavaliers to sign with the Heat in 2010.

2. Cavaliers C Spencer Hawes has scored in double figures in 11 straight games — one shy of his career-best streak last season.

3. James has scored in double figures in 557 consecutive games, including all 279 he has played for the Heat — a franchise record.

PREDICTION: Heat 104, Cavaliers 91