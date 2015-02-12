Cavaliers enjoy themselves in 113-93 win

CLEVELAND -- Tristan Thompson’s postgame interview was interrupted by LeBron James jumping onto his back. Then James blared the music back in the victorious locker room, leaving Kyrie Irving to dance his way through a pack of reporters and out the door.

The Cavaliers aren’t just winning big, they’re having fun now while they do it.

James, the Cavs’ All-Star forward, had 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists against his former team, All-Star point guard Irving had 15 points and six assists and Cleveland erased a Christmas Day loss to the Miami Heat with a 113-93 victory on Wednesday night.

The Cavs have now won 14 of their last 15 games.

“We all care about the team and we all care about each other right now,” James said. “We’re still growing, obviously, but it’s fun basketball when everyone feels in a rhythm. When the ball is moving and popping from one side to the other, that’s important to our success.”

Forward Kevin Love had 12 points and six rebounds -- one of seven Cavs players to score in double figures -- but left the game in the third quarter with a right corneal abrasion.

Love was raked across the face by Heat guard Mario Chalmers while going for a rebound and dropped to the ground immediately, holding his eye and writhing in pain. He stood up after a few minutes, headed to the locker room and did not return to the bench area the rest of the night.

Love said he had trouble seeing out of his eye for about 30 minutes, then his vision started to clear. He was expected to travel with the team on Wednesday night to Chicago and will be further evaluated before his status for Thursday night’s game with the Bulls is determined. He already tried on a pair of goggles but is hopeful he won’t need them.

“It feels better,” Love said of the eye. “We tried (goggles) on. I‘m not opposed to it, but I’d obviously like to go as I am now.”

Heat center Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Chalmers scored 18 points and forward Chris Bosh had 15 points for the Heat, who have lost four of their last five while batting injuries.

The Cavs doubled up the Heat in the second quarter, building a 52-26 lead before relaxing for the final four minutes, allowing the Heat to pull within 10 late in the first half.

A jumper from James extended the lead back to 20 early in the third quarter, but the Heat again fought back to cut it to 75-63 on a 3-pointer from Chalmers with 3:34 left in the third quarter. The Cavaliers’ lead, however, was never seriously threatened.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra blamed the early deficit on turnovers and a lack of quality offensive possessions.

“All of a sudden we’re playing in a hole and every time we brought it back we couldn’t put together enough stops,” he said. “You do have to credit them. They played with great force offensively. That’s a quality opponent that we’re playing.”

The Cavs lost by 10 in Miami in Christmas, but both teams looked vastly different. Two trades overhauled the Cavs’ identity in recent weeks, and Heat guard Dwyane Wade’s hamstring injury prevented him from playing his good pal James.

The Heat (22-30) has been wrecked by injuries this season but enter the break tied with the Charlotte Bobcats for the last two playoff spots in the East.

“I don’t even want much. All I‘m asking is to be healthy and have all our guys out there. I can live with the rest,” Bosh said. “That’s what makes it difficult. If we just have our guys out there and if we can have a unit and consistency in the lineup, that’s all I want.”

James’ seven assists move him into a tie with Hall of Famer John Havlicek for the second in NBA history by a forward. James now has 6,114 assists, trailing only Scottie Pippen (6,135).

The rematch between these teams didn’t quite carry quite the same buzz. This is already the third meeting between these two teams after a preseason game in Brazil preceded James’ emotional Christmas Day return to Miami. Yet when Chalmers visted the Cavs’ locker room after the game, James’ face lit up at the sight of an old teammate.

“It’s still going to be memories when I see my guys,” James said. “Any one of the teammates I had when I won a championship or even lost a championship because we gave so much to each other, we sacrificed so much. So any time I see one of those guys, whether they’re on the Heat or other teams, it’s exciting.”

NOTES: Heat C Hassan Whiteside was upset that his comment calling Cavaliers F LeBron James “a good player” received national attention. “You all just blew that up way out of proportion,” Whiteside said Wednesday morning. “I don’t got nothing to say.” ... The Heat has already been forced to use 20 different lineups this season after they only used 21 all of last season. ... Cavs G Matthew Dellavedova will replace Boston Celtics F Kelly Olynyk on the World team during the Rising Stars game Friday at All-Star weekend. ... Cavs coach David Blatt will return to Israel during the All-Star break to see his wife and kids.