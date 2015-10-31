Lots of Love for Cavs in win over Heat

CLEVELAND -- It didn’t take long for the Cleveland Cavaliers to figure out how to lean on their star forward for victories.

Not that one, the other one.

LeBron James has insisted for days that Kevin Love will be the focal point of the offense this season. On Friday night against the Miami Heat, he again showed why.

Love scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and James added 29 points in a 102-92 win over James’ former team in the Cavs’ home opener.

Love has had double-doubles in his last two games, and his consecutive 3-pointers late in the third quarter gave the Cavs some space after the Heat closed the deficit to three points.

“He showed why he’s one of the best power forwards in our league,” James said. “We need to continue to ride his coattails.”

James and Love continued to flash terrific chemistry in the early part of the season after struggling to fit together at times last year. Love has been much more aggressive since returning from offseason shoulder surgery, getting into the lane and attacking the basket.

The Heat pulled within 60-57 on a drive by Wade with 5:15 left in the third quarter, but Love made consecutive 3-point shots to extend the lead back to 66-57.

Love approached James during the summer in Los Angeles before signing his five-year extension and told James he wanted a bigger role on this team. Now he has got it.

“I knew I’d be looking at different spots on the floor,” he said. “I welcome that.”

Guard Dwyane Wade scored 25 points and forward Chris Bosh had 16 points and five rebounds for the Heat. Center Hassan Whiteside scored nine points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked six shots.

The Heat scored just one basket through the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, allowing the game to slip out of reach.

Miami missed nine of its first 10 shots in the quarter and turned the ball over twice. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra tried getting his starters back in quickly, but it didn’t help. Two free throws from Love pushed the Cavs’ lead to 88-69 with 6:58 left.

“Honestly, a lot of times we shot ourselves in the foot by not getting into our offense,” Heat forward Chris Bosh said. “We’ve got a long way to go. It’s just going to take time.”

After so many years as the hunted, the Heat are now clearly the hunters chasing the Cavaliers. Wade said this week the target is now squarely on the Cavaliers after they won the East last season -- and they could be even better this time.

“This was a great environment. I‘m glad our team got the chance to play in an environment like this early in the season,” Wade said. “Give them credit. I like the changes they made. Their offense works a lot better, a lot less isos than before. They moved us around a lot.”

The meeting between James and his former team didn’t carry quite the same buzz as it did last season, although James acknowledged games against the Heat will always be special to him. Cavs coach David Blatt was hopeful games between these teams will soon reach a level of normalcy.

“There was such a buzz (last season) ... I never felt like we were just playing the game,” Blatt said. “And that’s what we need to do. Despite the fact that there’s history, obviously, a year has gone by. We need to get out there and play basketball and leave the rest of that for you guys to have fun with.”

NOTES: After four years as the hunted, the Miami Heat are clearly chasing the Cavs. That’s fine with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. “This is a tough place to play,” he said. “They’ve earned the right to have a target on their back.” ... G Dwyane Wade began the night with 18,832 points, good for 52nd place on the all-time list. ... F LeBron James has dealt with a sore back for weeks, yet said Friday he wants to play in all 82 games this season, something he’s never done in his career. “He wants to play,” coach David Blatt said. “We won’t fight that unless it becomes necessary.” ... The Cavs’ summer spending spree has left them owing about $175 million in payroll and taxes for this season. It could go even higher since they also possess a $10.5 million trade exception. “Hopefully we’ll sell a lot of Fatheads this year to make up for it,” said owner Dan Gilbert, who also owns the popular, oversized wall decal company.