Preview: Heat at Celtics

A night after knocking off LeBron James’ former team on the road, the Miami Heat’s homecoming tour continues when they face Ray Allen’s former squad Wednesday in Boston. The Heat have snapped out of a brief lull with two straight wins and will try to keep it going against a struggling Celtics team that has dropped five straight. The teams have split two meetings this season — both in Miami — with Boston winning 111-110 on Jeff Green’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer Nov. 9 and the Heat winning 93-86 on Jan. 21.

James lit up his former team with incredible efficiency Tuesday, scoring 43 points on 14-of-19 shooting, and he put up 25 in the first quarter alone. “That’s what makes LeBron unique in this league,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. “In today’s age, there are players who would be looking for numbers with that type of start to see if you can go for 70. LeBron’s just trying to play the game the right way.” Allen, who has put up 20.3 points per game off the bench over the last three contests, has averaged 12.5 points in six games against the Celtics since joining the Heat last season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Miami), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE HEAT (46-19): Miami hopes to have Dwyane Wade back after resting his sore knees in the front end of the back-to-back, but if he can’t go, James should be ready to pick up the slack again. He conserved his energy in the second half at Cleveland, perhaps in hopes of avoiding the lull that followed his 61-point performance earlier this month against Charlotte. Regardless of whether Wade is in the lineup, Spoelstra indicated to reporters that he plans to keep center Greg Oden as a starter; the big man scored six points in a season-high 14 minutes in his third start Tuesday.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (22-46): Boston needs more consistent play from leading scorer Green, who followed up a season-high 39 points in a loss at New Orleans with five points on 2-of-12 shooting in Monday’s 94-89 defeat at Dallas. Point guard Rajon Rondo sat out against the Mavericks, resting his surgically-repaired knee on the second night of a back-to-back, but should return against the Heat. The Celtics are just 5-16 with Rondo in the lineup this season, but he has begun to regain his form, averaging 10.1 assists in 15 games in February and March.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami, which was 12-of-30 from long range against Cleveland, has won 55 of the last 58 games in which it hit 10 or more 3-pointers.

2. The Celtics are 2-33 when trailing at halftime and 3-36 when down after three quarters.

3. James has scored in double figures in 558 consecutive games, including all 280 he has played for the Heat — a franchise record.

PREDICTION: Heat 103, Celtics 95