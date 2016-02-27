Smart’s play helps Celtics defeat Heat

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics didn’t win the Joe Johnson sweepstakes, but they had little trouble closing out against the team that did on Saturday.

On the day the Miami Heat added the services of the seven-time All-Star swingman and proven closer, Celtics second-year guard Marcus Smart scored eight points in the final 9:25 to help Boston seal a 101-89 victory over Miami at TD Garden.

“He played with unbelievable energy,” Celtics forward Jae Crowder said of Smart. “He was crashing the glass, making the hustle plays, made a heck of a three ... when we needed it. He just made plays and that’s how coach (Brad Stevens) rolled him throughout the whole fourth (quarter).”

Smart finished with 15 points and was one of six double-digit scorers for Boston (35-25), which picked up its 10th straight victory at home and is now one win shy of tying its longest home winning streak since the 2012-13 season.

“Boston fans expect to see a certain level of camaraderie and work ethic when you are out here in front of them,” Stevens said.

Celtics forward Jared Sullinger had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, Crowder scored 14, and swingman Evan Turner had 14 points and nine assists off the bench.

Boston shot just 40.6 percent (39 of 96) but forced 18 turnovers while holding Miami (32-26) to 41.4 percent (36 of 87) shooting from the field.

Related Coverage Preview: Heat at Celtics

“They’re a good defensive team,” said Heat guard Dwayne Wade, who scored 19 points. “We knew it coming in. ... We just didn’t made the adjustment we needed to do away from the ball.”

As for Johnson, who was waived by the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday and cleared waivers during Saturday’s game, Wade welcomes the addition of a multi-faceted scorer.

“To put somebody on the floor that can shoot the ball, can score different areas of the floor, make plays - it just adds to what we’re trying to do,” Wade said.

Johnson spurned reported interest from the Celtics, the team that drafted him with the No. 10 overall pick in 2001, as well as the Cleveland Cavaliers and another former team, the Atlanta Hawks, to join Wade, whose friendship with Johnson played a significant role in his decision.

“Joe is a friend of mine,” Wade said. “I tried to do my best job of trying to paint the picture that this is a good place to be.”

Without Johnson for now, the Heat received solid play from guard Goran Dragic (21 points) and center Hassan Whiteside, who finished two blocks shy of a triple-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds off the bench.

With his fifth block Saturday, Whiteside passed legendary Heat center and Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning for second place on the team’s single-season blocks list with 190.

Mourning logged back-to-back seasons with 189 blocks in 1995-96 and 1996-97.

“Hopefully, one day I can look back and look at a Hall of Fame career and say I was there at the beginning of it,” Wade said. “He has an immense amount of talent.”

Miami forward Luol Deng also logged a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards.

The Heat held a lead for the majority of the opening half but fell behind by six twice in the third quarter before Whiteside’s tip-in brought the Heat within 72-70 entering the fourth.

Miami and Boston were a combined 5 of 16 from the floor to open the afternoon, but the Heat scored 12 of the next 18 points to open up an early 12-point lead.

Despite missing eight of their first nine shots, the Celtics were within 26-18 after one quarter.

Turner had seven of his team’s first 15 points -- including a highlight-reel dunk -- and scored nine in the second to help Boston take a pair of one-point leads halfway through the period.

Wade’s jumper put Miami back up with 6:47 before the break, and the Heat led by as many as six down the stretch before settling for a 49-46 halftime edge.

Celtics’ All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas missed all eight of his first-half attempts and entered the break with one point. He finished the game with 12 points on 4 of 17 shooting.

NOTES: Heat F Udonis Haslem (allergic reaction) did not practice Friday but was available Saturday, although he did not play. Haslem said he had an adverse reaction to a substance he put in his hair. ... Miami F Luol Deng played his 800th career game Saturday. ... Celtics F Jonas Jerebko (sore left ankle) was available after missing the end of Friday’s practice. ... Boston F Kelly Olynyk (right shoulder sprain) said there is no change to his timetable for return. “It’s getting better slowly but surely,” Olynyk said. ... Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge attended Saturday’s college hoops game between Arizona and Utah in Salt Lake City. ... Miami visits the New York Knicks on Sunday. Boston hosts the Utah Jazz on Monday.