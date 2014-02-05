Preview: Heat at Clippers

Miami hasn t notched a road win over the Los Angeles Clippers during the LeBron James era and takes another shot when the Heat visit the Staples Center on Wednesday. Miami is 0-3 in Los Angeles against the Clippers since James joined the squad and has lost five straight visits overall. The Clippers have played surprisingly well since point guard Chris Paul suffered a shoulder injury, going 12-5 without one of the league s top players.

Miami has won five of its last six games after securing a 102-96 victory over the Detroit Pistons behind 30 points and 10 rebounds from guard Dwyane Wade on Monday. The game against the Clippers is the first of a six-game road trip and the Heat don t play at home again until Feb. 23. Los Angeles is beginning a five-game homestand after playing nine of its last 11 on the road. The Clippers fell 116-115 at Denver on Monday when Nuggets guard Randy Foye connected on a last-second 30-footer.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, Sun Sports (Miami), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE HEAT (34-13): Wade was 13-of-19 shooting in his stellar game against the Pistons and has put together solid back-to-back outings. Wade had 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting against the New York Knicks two days earlier as the balky knees that recently caused him to miss four straight games have calmed down. The rest did him well,  center Chris Bosh said after the win over the Pistons. He has a lot of spring in his legs. When he plays well, we re a tough team to beat. 

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (34-17): Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers will be watching how his team performs against the Heat as he once again stated his own team isn t elite  as the contest approached. We can be a good team the way we are playing, but if you re going to be elite, you re going to have to have something of a standard defensively,  Rivers said. We re working on it.  The Clippers have the fourth-best record in the Western Conference and forward Blake Griffin has been carrying the club with nine consecutive 20-point outings, averaging 27.2 points during the hot streak.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wade scored 29 points as the Heat posted a 102-97 home win over the Clippers on Nov. 7.

2. Los Angeles has won seven consecutive home games and is 20-3 overall.

3. Heat F LeBron James was 9-of-19 shooting against Detroit to end a streak of shooting above 50 percent in eight consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Heat 106, Clippers 104