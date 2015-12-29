Preview: Heat at Grizzlies

The Miami Heat will try to recover quickly from perhaps their worst loss of the season when they visit Memphis on Tuesday. After winning six of eight and taking a 14-point lead into halftime at home against the woeful Brooklyn Nets, the Heat managed to fall apart after intermission in a 111-105 defeat on Monday night.

Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh scored 24 points apiece on a combined 14-of-19 shooting in the loss as Miami fell to 9-11 against the Eastern Conference. The flip side of that is the squad’s phenomenal success against the West, as the Heat have gone 9-1 versus those opponents - including a 100-97 win over the Grizzlies at home just over two weeks ago. The Grizzlies are coming off a 112-96 defeat of the Los Angeles Lakers to open their two-game homestand on Sunday. They have won three straight home games and own a four-game home winning streak against the Heat.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Miami), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE HEAT (18-12): While Wade and Bosh did their job, so too did fellow starters Hassan Whiteside (18 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks) and Luol Deng (15 points), but the bench was abysmal, combining for 15 points while shooting 5-of-26 from the floor and 1-of-9 from beyond the arc. That’s been a season-long issue for the Heat reserves, who entered Monday 29th in the NBA in scoring (25.5). Rookie reserve Justise Winslow missed the first game of his career with an ankle injury but reportedly could be ready to go in Memphis.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (17-16): Memphis has posted a winning percentage of at least .610 each of the past four seasons but has struggled to keep its head above water in 2015-16, and is hoping a quality effort like the one against the Lakers can turn things around. Six players finished in double figures - led by Mike Conley’s 19 points - and the Grizzlies had a season-high 30 assists while shooting 56.3 percent from the field. “We just want to be more consistent, try to play a whole game of good basketball,” said Marc Gasol, who had 16 points and six assists in 23 minutes. “Hopefully, we’ll put a bunch of them together and get in a good run.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Grizzlies G Matt Barnes was suspended two games for an offseason confrontation with New York Knicks coach Derek Fisher.

2. Wade is 20-of-22 from the line over his last two games.

3. Bosh had a team-high 22 points in the win over Memphis earlier this month.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 97, Heat 91