Grizzlies 103, Heat 87: Jon Leuer produced season bests of 20 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to lead host Memphis past Miami.

Mike Conley had 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting and Courtney Lee had 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting as the Grizzles snapped a two-game losing skid. Zach Randolph also scored 17 points and Tony Allen tallied 14 as Memphis shot 58.9 percent from the field.

Dwyane Wade scored 25 points for the Heat, who lost their fourth consecutive game. Josh McRoberts scored 14 points, Luol Deng had 13 and Chris Bosh and Mario Chalmers scored 12 points apiece.

Wade’s dunk with 10:03 to play brought Miami within 82-79 before Memphis scored the next eight points to lead by 11. Leuer’s dunk increased the advantage to 99-82 with 4:01 to go and the Heat were unable to mount a final charge.

Memphis shot 62.2 percent from the field in the first half en route to a 55-48 halftime lead. The lead grew to 15 on Conley’s basket with 6:01 left in the third before Miami pulled within 82-75 entering the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wade has scored 20 or more points in nine consecutive contests. … The Grizzlies were 8-of-13 from 3-point range. … Heat F Chris Andersen (ankle) sat out.