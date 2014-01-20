Preview: Heat at Hawks

The Miami Heat finish up an uneven six-game road trip when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Miami has won nine straight against its Southeast Division rivals, but has been up and down in going 2-3 on the current trip. The Heat, playing again without Dwyane Wade, needed overtime to pick up a 104-96 win at Charlotte on Saturday, the club’s ninth win in 10 games against divisional opponents.

Atlanta initially treaded water in the wake of a season-ending injury to center Al Horford, but has begun to lose ground by dropping five of seven games this month. Thursday’s 127-110 loss to Brooklyn in London was the Hawks’ worst defensive effort of the season, eclipsing 125 points allowed in a double-overtime affair earlier this season. Playing with Horford, Atlanta took Miami to overtime on the road Dec. 23 before falling 121-119.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Miami), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE HEAT (29-11): Wade, who has been periodically rested throughout the season, did not play in either of the first two meetings between the teams this season but is expected to be on the court Monday. It remains to be seen whether he will be much of a factor, for the star swingman has provided little of late when active, producing eight points in each of his last two games. Ray Allen has played an average of 41.5 minutes in the last two Wade-less games for the Heat, struggling to hit one 3-pointer in 10 attempts and shooting 7-of-25 overall.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (20-19): Horford may be missed most on the defensive end, which is where Atlanta offered very little resistance against Brooklyn after giving up 108 points in a loss to Memphis the previous game. The Nets had a 40-28 rebounding advantage and shot 58.2 percent from the floor in dominating the Hawks, leading by as many as 33 at one point. Shelvin Mack and Mike Scott both came off the bench to produce a team-high 17 points for the Hawks.

1. Atlanta SG Kyle Korver extended his NBA-record streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer to 108 against Brooklyn, but it was the only shot he made in nine attempts.

2. Miami plays its next four games at home.

3. Hawks F DeMarre Carroll missed the game in London due to the birth of his daughter.

PREDICTION: Heat 99, Hawks 94