Preview: Heat at Hawks

The Miami Heat might not be searching for the panic button, but they no longer have a player who can provide instant offense, and that could be a problem when they visit the defensive-minded Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The Heat’s offense sputtered in an 81-75 to visiting Indiana on Wednesday, and LeBron James wasn’t there to bail them out late. The Hawks have won the past two meetings after dropping nine straight to Miami.

The Heat have shown flashes of offensive brilliance, but they’ve been inconsistent at that end, topping 100 points in each of their five wins but averaging 85 points in their three losses. “You have to figure out a way to pull a few of these games out throughout the year,” star guard Dwyane Wade told reporters after the loss to the short-handed Pacers. “We didn’t do that (Wednesday), but hopefully next time we’re in this situation we learn from (it) and we figure out a way.” The Hawks rallied late and stiffened on defense to claim their third straight win, a 100-97 home victory over Utah, on Wednesday despite playing without starting forward DeMarre Carroll and key reserve Mike Scott.

ABOUT THE HEAT (5-3): Wade (19.8 points, 6.4 assists) and center Chris Bosh (21.8 points, 9.3 rebounds) are the new go-to guys for Miami, but neither could get the job done down the stretch against Indiana. Forward Luol Deng (14.3 points) struggled to a 2-for-10 showing against the Pacers, but he is a big-time scoring threat and should continue to grow more comfortable in the Heat’s system as the season progresses. Small forward Shawne Williams (10.8 points) has been a pleasant surprise and was one of the few bright spots against Indiana with four 3-pointers.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (4-3): Atlanta will be short-handed again with Carroll (groin) out and Scott (back) probable, but the Hawks will still have their dominant post duo of Al Horford (13.1 points, 7.1 rebounds) and Paul Millsap (16.6 points, 8.6 rebounds). The backcourt duo of Jeff Teague (16.3 points, 7.9 assists) and Kyle Korver (16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds) also has played well. Scott (9.7 points) has been a spark off the bench, a role that falls to diminutive guard Dennis Schroder (8.3 points) if Scott is not available.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami is 5-0 when leading after three quarters and 0-3 when trailing entering the final stanza.

2. Atlanta SG Kyle Korver has made 18 consecutive free throws and is 21-of-23 for the season.

3. Deng needs 27 points to reach 11,000 in his career.

PREDICTION: Hawks 99, Heat 97