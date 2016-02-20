Heat 115, Hawks 111

ATLANTA -- Forward Luol Deng scored a season-high 30 points to lead the short-handed Miami Heat to a 115-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Deng made 11 of 17 shots from the floor and added 11 rebounds and four steals for a Miami team that was without three starters and had only nine healthy players.

The Heat (30-24) broke a two-game losing streak and won three of four meetings with the Hawks (33-25) this season. The win pulled Miami into a tie for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Miami got a huge lift from forward Josh McRoberts, who made three 3-pointers and scored a season-high 19 points. McRoberts also had eight rebounds and 10 assists.

The Heat got 17 points and 10 assists from guard Goran Dragic and 13 points each from forward Justise Winslow and guard Gerald Green.

Atlanta was led by guard Jeff Teague with 23 points and seven assists before he fouled out. It was the fifth 20-point effort for Teague in the last nine games.

The Hawks also got 19 points off the bench from forward Mike Scott, 18 points from guard Kyle Korver, 16 points from guard Dennis Schroder, 14 points from center Al Horford and 12 points from forward Paul Millsap.

Both teams showed the rust from a nine-day layoff in the first quarter. Neither team shot well -- 36 percent for Miami and 30 percent for Atlanta in the quarter.

Miami led by nine points with 2:48 left in the first half as Atlanta continue to struggle with its shooting and ball-handling. The Hawks had 11 turnovers in the half.

But with Horford scoring nine of his 11 first-half points in the second quarter, the Hawks came back and tied the score at 52 on Scott’s 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds remaining.

Miami got 11 third-quarter points from Green and opened a six-point lead, the latest at 72-66. But the Hawks again came back on the strength of seven 3-pointers, three from Korver and two from Schroder, whose trey at the buzzer gave Atlanta an 81-79 lead.

NOTES: Miami G Dwayne Wade missed the game after complaining of soreness in his left knee during the morning practice. “It’s just soreness in the back of my left knee that I haven’t felt in a while,” he said. Wade will have an MRI on Saturday and be re-evaluated when the team returns home. Gerald Green started for Wade. The injury left the Heat with only nine healthy players. F Chris Bosh already was at home and out indefinitely with a blood clot issue and C Hassan Whiteside was suspended for one game by the league for throwing an elbow. ... Atlanta was without newly reacquired G Kirk Hinrich, obtained from Chicago in a three-team deal that sent G Shelvin Mack to Utah and G Justin Hoiday to the Bulls. Atlanta also got a future second-round pick from the Jazz. The Hawks have not filled a roster spot left vacant when F Tiago Splitter was ruled out for the season with hip surgery. ... Both teams play again Saturday. Atlanta hosts Milwaukee. Miami returns home to face Washington.