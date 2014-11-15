Hawks take advantage of no Wade, beat Heat

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks took advantage of the absence of Dwyane Wade from the Miami lineup and ran their winning streak to four with a 114-103 victory over the Heat on Friday night.

The Hawks (5-3) improved to 4-0 at home while shooting 56 percent and placing eight players in double figures.

Forward Paul Millsap and center Al Horford led Atlanta with 19 points each. Millsap also had a team-best nine rebounds. Guard Jeff Teague had 16 points and nine assists.

“We have a lot of good shooters and we want to space the court and move the ball around,” said guard Kyle Korver, who added 12 points and seven assists for the Hawks. “Overall, I think that was our most complete game so far.”

Already trying to adjust to life without LeBron James, the Heat (5-4) were minus Wade because of a sore left hamstring and never led against the Hawks.

“They did a very good job moving the basketball,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Guard Mario Chalmers came off the bench to score 23 points and record 11 assists in the double-double for the Heat. Forward Shawne Williams had 21 points, center Chris Bosh scored 20 and forward Luol Deng added 19 points in the loss.

“Even with Dwyane out on the road, we scored enough to give ourselves a chance to win,” Spoelstra said. “But we never got to the defensive disposition and mindset you need.”

The Hawks, who closed Wednesday’s 100-97 comeback victory over Utah with the final 11 points, jumped out to a 12-1 lead on the Heat as Horford scored the game’s first seven points.

Atlanta shot 62.5 percent in the first quarter while going up 35-23 and had assists on nine of its 10 baskets. The Hawks hit four 3-pointers in the quarter and also had two 3-point plays.

“We came out ready to play,” Teague said. “We wanted to throw the first punch and not them get it.”

Miami cut a 16-point deficit in the second quarter down to four points as Horford drew his third foul, but the Hawks regrouped to lead 62-52 at the break while shooting 60.6 percent.

Korver, who finished with 12 points and seven assists, was 3-for-3 from behind the arc in the first half, matching Horford and Millsap with nine points. Bosh, Chalmers and Williams all had 12 first-half points for Miami.

The Heat closed to within four points in the third quarter, but the Hawks led 86-79 going into the final period and then quickly put the game out of reach by taking a 19-point lead.

NOTES: Wade announced at the morning shootaround that he wouldn’t play against the Hawks because of a sore left hamstring tweaked early in Wednesday’s home loss to Indiana. ”It’s just not smart for me to try and push it,“ he said. Wade scored a game-high 20 points against the Pacers and had averaged 22.5 points and 7.0 assists in his past four games. His status for Sunday’s game in Miami against Milwaukee has not been determined. He felt better today than yesterday, so we’ll see,” coach Spoelstra said. ... Rookie G James Ennis got his first start in place of Wade. ... Hawks F DeMarre Carroll missed his second straight game because of a groin strain suffered late in a victory at the New York Knicks on Monday. ... F Thabo Sefolosha again took Carroll’s spot in the starting lineup. ... F Mike Scott returned for the Hawks after sitting out Wednesday’s home victory over Utah with a sore back. ... The Hawks play at Cleveland on Saturday to conclude their second back-to-back set of games this season.