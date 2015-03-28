Hawks clinch East with win over Heat

ATLANTA -- On a team that’s built a reputation for unselfish play, perhaps it’s fitting that the only non-All-Star in the Atlanta Hawks starting lineup was the guy who stepped up big in the game that clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Forward DeMarre Carroll scored 19 of his 24 points in the first half to pace the Atlanta Hawks to a 99-86 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

The victory, along with a Cleveland loss to Brooklyn, enabled Atlanta to clinch first place in the Eastern Conference. It is only the second time the Hawks have clinched the No. 1 seed, the other coming in the 1993-94 campaign.

“I think it’s a credit to our players and all of the good work they’ve done all year,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We’re obviously proud of what they’ve done. Our focus is that there’s still a lot more work to be done, but it’s something they deserve credit for and they deserve to feel good about.”

Carroll scored 10 points in the first quarter to get Atlanta’s runaway win started. He made 8 of 12 shots from the floor and added five rebounds.

It was the fifth time Carroll has topped 20 points this year. His season high is 26 against Minnesota on Feb. 9.

“He found a way to score and got us in some good offensive looks at the basket, whether it was making shots, cutting, getting to the free throw, getting in transition,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “That’s the way you can rack up some points, when you’re not depending on one thing. He had a good rhythm offensively and that helped a lot.”

The Hawks (55-17) also got 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists from forward Paul Millsap, 15 points from center Al Horford, and 12 points and 11 assists from guard Dennis Schroder.

It was the second straight win for Atlanta, which improved to 31-5 at home.

Miami (33-39) was led by center Luol Deng with 17 points and 10 rebounds, guard Mario Chalmers with 13 points and five assists, guard Dwayne Wade with 13 points and forward Henry Walker with 12 points and eight rebounds.

“(Atlanta is) a complete basketball team,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “They had us moving and broke us down repeatedly, especially in the paint. On the other end, we didn’t consistently move them and share the ball. Early on when we had some good looks we missed some open ones.”

The Heat completed a four-game road trip with three losses. Miami is 16-21 on the road this season.

The win gave Atlanta a four-game sweep against Miami this season. The Hawks have won the last six games against the Heat.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Atlanta guard Kyle Korver said. “I think we believed in ourselves at the beginning of the year, but there probably weren’t a lot of people who thought we’d be here. It says a lot about what we’ve done to this point. We try to keep it in perspective, but at the same time it’s a great accomplishment for our group.”

The Hawks wasted no time taking control of the game. They scored the first seven points led by 10 on two occasions as Carroll scored 10 points in the quarter.

Atlanta carried the momentum into the second quarter. Carroll continued his hot shooting and gave the Hawks a 36-23 lead on a basket with 9:05 left. Atlanta stretched its lead to 18 points on a turnaround jumper by center Mike Muscala with 3:06 left and led 55-37 at intermission.

Miami got as close as 15 points in the third quarter before Millsap got hot and scored the next eight Atlanta points. Millsap had 10 in the quarter and the Hawks led 89-67 at the end of the third.

“That’s three quarters of pretty good basketball we’ve seen that we can build on,” Budenholzer said.

Atlanta opened a 25-point lead to start the fourth quarter, but Miami began to chip away and eventually pulled to 12 points with 5:37 left on a 3-pointer from Chalmers. But Atlanta answered with guard Kyle Korver’s 3-pointer with 4:07 remaining to end the threat.

“We have to regroup and get some rest and come out with a great collective energy and focus on Sunday,” Spoelstra said. “But that’s the way it goes sometimes on the road. You have to tough it out, grit it out. On the road we didn’t do that enough.”

NOTES: Atlanta G Jeff Teague did not play Friday night against Miami because of a sprained left ankle. He missed three games in December with an ankle sprain and has been given three other nights off. Teague scored 27 points in the last game against the Heat. Teague was replaced in the lineup by Dennis Schroder, who made his eighth start of the season. F Mike Scott (sprained left toe) was also inactive for the game. ... Miami G Dwayne Wade was back in the lineup Friday after missing Wednesday’s game against Boston with a left knee contusion. Inactive for the Heat were C Hassan Whiteside (right hand laceration), F Chris Bosh (blood clot) and F Josh McRoberts (right meniscus surgery). ... Atlanta plays again Saturday at Charlotte. Miami returns home Sunday for a game with Detroit.