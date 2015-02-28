Celtics 106, Hornets 98: Isaiah Thomas scored 28 points coming off the bench as host Boston recovered after squandering a double-digit lead to rally past Charlotte.Avery Bradley scored 19 points and Jonas Jerebko added 16 points and 10 rebounds in a reserve role for the Celtics, who have won three straight, matching their longest streak of the season. Jae Crowder added 14 points off the bench and Marcus Smart contributed 10 for Boston, which was 14-of-35 from 3-point range.

Mo Williams scored 31 points to lead the Hornets, who have dropped six of their last seven. Al Jefferson and Gerald Henderson scored 14 points apiece and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 12 and 11 boards for Charlotte.

The Hornets trailed by 10 with just over five minutes left in the first half but closed the half with a 15-1 run to take a 49-45 lead to the break. Charlotte picked up where it left off with 10 straight points to open the second half and had the lead as wide as 16 in the third quarter.

Boston closed within 75-69 on Thomas’ deep 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer and kept chipping away until Thomas drained another 3 to tie it at 80 with 8:48 to play. The Hornets kept it close down the stretch by getting to the foul line repeatedly, but Crowder nailed a huge 3-pointer with 1:55 left and Bradley put back a Thomas miss to make it 101-95 with 1:38 left as the Celtics closed it out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kidd-Gilchrist has recorded 10 double-doubles this season after having only one last season. … Williams has scored 20 or more points in three of four games since the Hornets acquired him from Minnesota. … Boston C Kelly Olynyk (sprained right ankle) remained sidelined for a 16th consecutive game and Charlotte C Bismack Biyombo (bruised right knee) missed his 11th straight contest.