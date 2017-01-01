McRae, James power Cavaliers past Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jordan McRae learned Saturday morning he was going to be making his first start of the season and the second career, but he didn't want to add any pressure to himself so he never bothered calling to tell his parents.

Instead, they found out when they turned on the television to watch the game.

McRae dazzled them and coach Tyronn Lue with his best performance of the season.

LeBron James scored 32 points, including 17 in the first quarter, and Kevin Love added 28 points and 10 rebounds in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 121-109 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

McRae was thrust into the starting lineup because Kyrie Irving missed the game with a hamstring injury. McRae was Lue's surprise replacement and he responded with a season-high 20 points, matching his total from the last four games.

Kay Felder added 13 points off the bench and made his first five shots from the field, meaning two guys who didn't get off the bench in Thursday's win over the Boston Celtics combined for 33 points. Felder's only miss was in the final minute after the game was out of reach.

"They're working every day trying to stay as ready as you can knowing you're not getting game experience and playing," Lue said of Felder and McRae. "Even though they're not playing they stay ready. Sometimes they get spot minutes, but tonight (McRae) was able to play in a starting role and he produced for us."

Lue said after Thursday's win that Irving simply had a hamstring cramp, but by Saturday he still wasn't ready to play. Lue said Irving aggravated the hamstring on Thursday when he banged knees with James and Cleveland didn't want to push him.

"We're just going to be cautious," Lue said. "No need to go out and try to be a hero."

Irving's absence sent the Cavaliers into the game without their starting backcourt. J.R. Smith is out with a fractured thumb.

Cleveland had just 10 healthy bodies because Mike Dunleavy also missed the game with a sore right ankle he injured Thursday.

Lue's options to replace Irving were limited, but he chose McRae over Iman Shumpert and Richard Jefferson so he didn't disrupt his bench rotation. The plan worked.

McRae made three 3-pointers and produced by far his best overall game this season. He entered the night shooting just 32 percent from the field but made 8 of 12 against the Hornets.

"When I found out, I didn't want to tell my mom or my dad because I didn't want the extra pressure or, 'You gotta play good tonight,'" McRae said. "I just wanted to treat it as if it was a normal game."

Guard Kemba Walker did his best to keep the Hornets close with 37 points, but he didn't get enough help. Frank Kaminsky scored 15 points off the bench, Nic Batum had 13 points and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

Walker's 3-pointer with 4:52 left pulled the Hornets within 112-104, but Charlotte didn't get any closer.

"In the first half (James) took us apart, so that's disappointing," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. "I think it's a challenge for every NBA team, but we don't have the firepower to win 120-115 against the good teams. If our defense is going to be like tonight, it's going to be hard to play well consistently."

James chastised his own play in Thursday's win against the Celtics and graded himself an "F" because of his eight turnovers and concentration lapses. James entered Saturday more aggressive in an effort to atone for his performance Thursday and knowing the Cavaliers needed more out of him with Irving sitting.

"We had to get off to a good start," James said. "They found out Kyrie was scratched late. (Charlotte's) preparation was going to be like, 'We need to jump on them, having two starters out' so I just took it upon myself and the team had a good first quarter."

The Cavaliers squandered most of a 19-point lead in the first half, but built it back up in the second half. Love and James combined to make eight 3-pointers and a free throw by Richard Jefferson pushed the lead back to 18 with a minute left in the third.

Walker's 3-pointer with 4:52 left pulled the Hornets within 112-104, but they didn't get any closer. James' 3-pointer with 3:12 to play - his fourth of the game - extended the Cavaliers' lead to 116-104 and essentially put the game out of reach.

"We're better than the way we played tonight," Walker said. "They just really brought the intensity early and we didn't match. ... As a whole, we just have to be better."

NOTES: F LeBron James is now 42-6 lifetime against the Hornets. ... F Mike Dunleavy missed the game with a sore right ankle. ... Hornets G Marco Belinelli missed his fourth game with a sprained left ankle. Coach Steve Clifford was hopeful that Belinelli could play, but the ankle was still too sore.