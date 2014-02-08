Preview: Heat at Jazz

The Miami Heat beat one of the better teams in the Western Conference to start a six-game road trip and now look to defeat the worst team in the conference when they visit the Utah Jazz on Saturday. The Heat slipped past the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday for their sixth victory in seven games and bring a 15-9 road mark into the game against the Jazz. Utah has lost four straight games after falling to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Miami’s excursion gets interrupted by the All-Star break and finally concludes against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 20. The Heat posted a 116-112 victory over the Clippers as LeBron James had 31 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. The Jazz are averaging just 84.3 points during their latest skid and had just 81 against the Mavericks, who rank among the lower quarter in the league when it comes to scoring defense. Utah forward Marvin Williams has notched back-to-back 20-point outings after failing to reach the mark previously this season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Miami), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE HEAT (35-13): James had all his talents on display against the Clippers and that included the defensive arsenal. James even guarded point guard Darren Collison and center DeAndre Jordan at times during the game and was proud that he was matched up against all five positions during the contest. “That’s why I should be Defensive Player of the Year,” James said afterward. “No one has ever done this before.” James has scored 30 or more points in three of the past four games and is averaging 29.8 points during the stretch.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (16-33): Guard Gordon Hayward has been mired in a six-game shooting slump that has hindered the Utah offense. Hayward scored only eight points against Dallas – the third time he has been in single digits during the stretch – and shot above 40 percent for the first time since Jan. 21. The fourth-year pro is 21-of-68 shooting and averaging just 11.2 points during the cold streak. He also had a poor game against the Heat in a mid-December meeting, scoring seven points on 2-of-8 shooting.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. James had 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists when the Heat recorded a 117-94 home win over Utah on Dec. 16.

2. The Jazz attempted a franchise-record 35 3-pointers against Dallas but made just 12.

3. Miami F Shane Battier is 9-of-19 from 3-point range over the past three games.

PREDICTION: Heat 107, Jazz 99