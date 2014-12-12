Preview: Heat at Jazz

The Utah Jazz have ended a long skid and hope to notch a second straight victory when they host the struggling Miami Heat on Friday. Utah halted a nine-game losing streak by posting an impressive 100-96 win over the defending-champion San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. The other 2014 finalists now hit town and Miami is a much different club without LeBron James and has lost five of its last six games.

The Heat were routed 102-82 by the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday and are just 1-3 on a five-game road excursion that closes against the Jazz. Utah is feeling bolstered by the wins over the Spurs – its first since Nov. 18 – and coach Quin Snyder was happy to see his club rewarded. “Having your work and your effort and your direction affirmed with a win is a good thing,” Snyder told reporters. “I thought we played well (Monday against Sacramento) and didn’t have that to show for it. I just want us to keep playing. We’re playing to get better – that’s how I see it.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Miami), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE HEAT (10-12): After putting together nine consecutive 20-point outings, guard Dwyane Wade has averaged 13 over the past two outings on 11-of-30 shooting. He was 4-of-15 for 10 points in the loss to Denver, not reaching double digits until late in the fourth quarter. Center Chris Bosh has struggled in two of the past three games, scoring 12 and 14 points in two losses and exploding for 34 in a victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (6-16): Power forward Derrick Favors (21 points, eight rebounds) and center Enes Kanter (12 points, tied his season high of 15 rebounds) both gave solid performances in the win over the Spurs. “It’s just growth,” Favors told reporters of the victory. “At the beginning of the year, we probably wouldn’t have made the plays we made, especially at the defensive end.” Small forward Gordon Hayward tallied 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, marking his 10th 20-point outing of the campaign.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami is just 8-20 when playing at Utah and has lost its last three visits.

2. Utah SG Alec Burks is averaging 15 points in two games since returning from a shoulder injury.

3. Heat C Chris Andersen (ankle) will miss his ninth straight game, while F Josh McRoberts (bruised knee) could sit for the second consecutive contest.

PREDICTION: Heat 94, Jazz 92