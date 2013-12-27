Preview: Heat at Kings

The Miami Heat have long dominated Sacramento and attempt to defeat the host Kings for the 11th consecutive time when the two teams meet on Friday. Miami has also scored 100 or more points in 13 straight contests against Sacramento – its longest such streak against any team in franchise history. The Heat enter with a six-game winning streak after beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday while Sacramento has lost six of its last eight games.

One of the victories in Miami’s current streak came against the Kings on Dec. 20 when Chris Bosh scored 25 points in a 122-103 trouncing. The Heat have a showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers awaiting on Saturday so a letdown is a strong possibility, particularly if guard Dwyane Wade is rested on the first night of the back-to-back. Sacramento has a road trip to San Antonio and Houston looming and possesses the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Miami), KXTV (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE HEAT (22-6): Bosh posted only his third double-double of the campaign with 23 points and 11 rebounds against the Lakers. His scoring has picked up lately with four 20-point outings over the last six games after hitting 20 just once over the previous 15 games. The sidekick to LeBron James and Wade had 10 points or fewer seven times during the rough stretch before rediscovering his shot and regaining his confidence. Bosh is averaging 15.1 points, the lowest mark since his rookie season of 2003-04 with the Toronto Raptors.

ABOUT THE KINGS (8-19): Sacramento has been off since Monday when it put forth a poor effort while falling 113-100 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Kings committed 22 turnovers and were routinely shredded on defense by former Sacramento guard Tyreke Evans (25 points, 12 assists) and saw recent acquisition Rudy Gay perform horribly with 11 points on 2-of-12 shooting to go with six turnovers. Point guard Isaiah Thomas poured in 21 points and continues to be a bright spot by scoring 20 or more in nine of the last 12 games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami has won 19 consecutive regular-season games against Western Conference foes, one shy of the mark set in 1973 by the Boston Celtics.

2. Kings C DeMarcus Cousins has scored 20 or more points in 11 of his last 13 games.

3. Heat PF Chris Andersen (back) is questionable after experiencing pain and exiting the win over the Lakers.

PREDICTION: Heat 113, Kings 101