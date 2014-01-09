Preview: Heat at Knicks

The last thing the stumbling New York Knicks need is a distraction - but they have one looming as they prepare to host the Miami Heat on Thursday evening. The Knicks are reportedly looking to deal enigmatic guard J.R. Smith following his latest discretion - untying Greg Monroe’s shoe during New York’s 89-85 win over Detroit and earning a $50,000 fine in the process. The Knicks will have their hands full with a Heat team looking to build on its three-game winning streak.

While the Knicks continue their slow implosion in a year when a top-4 seed in the East is up for grabs, the Heat are rolling along in what looks more than ever like a showdown with the Indiana Pacers in the conference finals. The two-time defending NBA champions steamrolled the New Orleans Hornets 107-88 on Tuesday night to improve to 3-1 in the new year. Not even home-court advantage is on the side of the Knicks, who are 5-12 at Madison Square Garden.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE HEAT (27-8): Miami has long been known for using a small-ball lineup, but head coach Erik Spoelstra isn’t afraid to clog the paint. With Chris Bosh and Chris Andersen in at the same time, the Heat limited New Orleans to one offensive rebound over the final 24 minutes of the rout. “It wouldn’t be as effective now if (Bosh) hasn’t had the evolution that he’s had,” Spoelstra told the Miami Herald. “He knows how to play on the perimeter now, he knows how to play with another big that doesn’t compromise our spacing and he can still get to the rim.”

ABOUT THE KNICKS (12-22): Smith’s tumultuous tenure with the Knicks appears to be coming to an end following his shenanigans against the Pistons. Head coach Mike Woodson referred to Smith’s tactics as “unacceptable” in an interview on an ESPN New York radio show. “I‘m not happy about this, because he was warned, he comes back and he makes the same mistake, and it’s not right,” Woodson said. “It’s just got to stop. I keep saying this every time something pops up, but it’s got to stop.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. New York has won four of the previous six meetings, while the road team has prevailed in three straight.

2. Bosh averages 20.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in 36 career games against the Knicks.

3. Miami is 21-5 when scoring 100 or more points, while New York is just 7-5.

PREDICTION: Heat 110, Knicks 95