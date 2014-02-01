Preview: Heat at Knicks

Miami is coming off a rare beatdown and New York is thriving with a four-game winning streak as the teams face off at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Miami suffered a 112-95 loss to the Oklahoma City on Wednesday  the worst home loss since LeBron James joined the club  and is scuffling along with a 5-5 mark over the past three weeks that began with a loss in New York on Jan. 9. The Knicks have won four straight games, three of them by 26 or more points.

New York routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-86 on Thursday as Carmelo Anthony scored 29 points for his 10th consecutive 20-point outing. Anthony also became the 50th player in NBA history to top 19,000 career points and had a solid all-around showing (29 points, eight rebounds and five assists) in the recent win over the Heat. Miami is three games behind the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference race and coach Erik Spoelstra is aware the Heat can get better. We have some work to do,  Spoelstra said. We re like everybody else in the league. Nobody is infallible. We have some things to improve on. We know the things we have to improve on. We re not there yet. 

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, Sun Sports (Miami), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE HEAT (32-13): Forward Chris Bosh is heading to his ninth All-Star Game while thriving as the third option to stars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. It s still a big deal for me,  Bosh told reporters. Every year, it s a question mark for me to be honest with you. I have to play a different role and I have to play well in that role. And it s changed every year that I ve been here. I still find a way to kind of get it done. It s a good feeling.  Bosh s season average is 16.9 but he has topped 20 points in six of the last eight games.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (19-27): Rookie guard Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-best 29 points in the win over the Cavaliers and tied a franchise rookie mark with six 3-pointers. Hardaway is averaging 21 points over the last three games while going 23-of-39 from the field, including 12-of-21 from 3-point range. I knew that if I could shoot the ball very, very well at the next level, then I should be able to help the team out,  Hardaway said afterward. Hardaway is averaging 9.1 points and shooting 47 percent from the field.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks have won four of the last five meetings.

2. New York G Iman Shumpert (shoulder) is questionable and missed the game against Cleveland.

3. Miami is just 7-12 when allowing 100 or more points.

PREDICTION: Heat 109, Knicks 104