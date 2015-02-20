Preview: Heat at Knicks

As the sun sets on New York superstar Carmelo Anthony’s season, Dwayne Wade is ready to start his anew - this time with another running mate - as he leads Miami into a Friday night matchup at the Knicks. The Heat pulled off one of the big trades prior to Thursday’s deadline, nabbing star guard Goran Dragic from Phoenix for two players and two picks. Dragic’s arrival coincides with Wade’s return from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the last seven games before the All-Star break.

The Heat were 2-5 without Wade but enter the final 30 games of the season holding down the eighth and final playoff spot in the East. They also play 11 of 15 games at home following the visit to New York, which has dropped the first two encounters this season and will play the remainder of the season without Anthony, who had surgery on his left knee Thursday. What’s left of New York’s active roster will be trying to snap a five-game losing streak against Miami and a five-game skid overall.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Miami), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE HEAT (22-30): Dragic was working in a three-guard rotation in Phoenix that cut a tiny bit into his production after a breakout 2013-14 season, but he could flourish in Miami. Mario Chalmers, who has started every game since Dec. 19, may see his playing time slashed a bit while rookie Shabazz Napier will fight to remain a big part of the rotation. Napier shoots just 36.8 percent overall and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc, but he has produced 27 assists against only five turnovers in his last five games.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (10-43): New York also made a minor move on deadline day, shipping point guard Pablo Prigioni to Houston for shooting guard Alexey Shved. The latter is on his third team this season and saw limited action with the Rockets, but could challenge for significant playing time with a host of others looking to fill the voids left behind by Anthony and forward Amar‘e Stoudemire, whose contract was bought out earlier in the week. Rookie Cleanthony Early, who has played in just 18 games but had a season-high 16 points in a game Anthony missed earlier this season, is also among those looking to gain the favor of head coach Derek Fisher as the Knicks look toward the future.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Heat PF Chris Bosh hit 4-of-6 3-pointers en route to 32 points in a 109-95 win over New York earlier this month.

2. New York has lost six in a row against the East.

3. Miami C Hassan Whiteside has six double-doubles in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Heat 96, Knicks 89