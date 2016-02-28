Preview: Heat at Knicks

Joe Johnson can’t get into uniform fast enough for the depleted Miami Heat, who had 10 available players during a loss in Boston on Saturday and announced after the contest that they had signed the veteran guard. It is unclear if Johnson will be in uniform for his new team Sunday when the Heat visit the New York Knicks.

Miami is dealing with another health scare for star Chris Bosh, who has not played since the All-Star break, and is without guards Beno Udrih (foot) and Josh Richardson (shoulder). The Heat did not have enough weapons to stay with the Celtics down the stretch Saturday and managed only 19 fourth-quarter points in a 101-89 setback. The Knicks are coming off their third win in the last 16 games – a 108-95 triumph over Orlando on Friday – but had their top three scorers miss practice Saturday because of various lingering injuries. “A little banged up,” New York interim coach Kurt Rambis told reporters. “(Carmelo Anthony), Arron (Afflalo) and (Kristaps Porzingis) had some little things and got dismissed from practice just to deal with. We’ll see if it becomes problematic (Sunday).”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Miami), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE HEAT (32-26): Several teams were said to be in the mix to bring in Johnson after he was waived by the Brooklyn Nets this week, but he chose to join Miami after clearing waivers Saturday. “To put somebody on the floor that can shoot the ball, can score in different areas of the floor and make plays, just adds to what we’re trying to do,” Heat star Dwyane Wade told reporters Sunday. “Joe is a friend of mine. I tried to do my best to paint the picture that this is a good place to be, and the decision from there is his. Make sure he sees my name in his inbox a lot.” Johnson is averaging 11.8 points on 40.6 percent shooting -- his lowest marks since the 2002-03 season.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (25-35): Anthony repeatedly reiterated his commitment to New York while hearing his name pop up in trade rumors prior to the deadline, and delivered 19 points, 11 rebounds and six assists Friday. The veteran star is leading the Knicks in points (21.4), rebounds (8.0) and assists (4.2), but New York does not look like a team that will compete for a postseason spot this spring. “Losing’s got to be hard. I’m sure that’s frustrating for (Anthony),” Rambis told reporters. “All players want to win a championship. All players want to get in the playoffs. That’s when it’s really fun. The regular season is a grind. Losing and not getting in the playoffs is frustrating for us all but probably more so for him.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Heat PG Goran Dragic is averaging 19.8 points in five games since the All-Star break.

2. Knicks PG Jose Calderon is averaging 17 points on 12-of-18 shooting in the last two games.

3. Miami took two of the first three meetings this season, including a 97-78 triumph in New York on Nov. 27.

PREDICTION: Heat 102, Knicks 96